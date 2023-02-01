Covenant Baptist Church to hold blood donation in Fout’s honor

Covenant Baptist Church – on Route 50 east of Romney – will hold a blood drive on Tuesday, Feb. 21 from noon until 6 p.m. in honor of Chrissy Dawson Fout, who passed away in 2021 from her battle with leukemia.

