Do you remember growing up and your mom or grandmother would go down to the cellar, and when they emerged they had this dusty can that had last summer's vegetables or herbs in it? For some reason, those always tasted the best when compared to canned, store bought vegetables, but there was only one problem, how do they do it? Below you will find some helpful and safe information on canning and preserving procedures.
Smart canning begins with these steps:
1. Spread out the vegetables in a cooler area. If you are not able to fit them in your refrigerator, do not resort to the ice method as the ice will melt and “waterlog” the vegetables below. Instead, just wash the vegetables individually with cool water and avoid standing water so dirt does not collect on them again.
2. Will it be raw packed or hot packed? Hot packed is when you boil the vegetables beforehand which destroys enzymes and microorganisms that could be attached. On the flip side, you could raw pack the vegetables by just simply not cooking the vegetables before the canning process, for example, green beans.
3. When choosing a jar, be sure to only use approved jars and lids. This reassures you that the jar is capable of withstanding the 10 pound pressure cooker that reaches 240 degrees fahrenheit. You will need to clean each jar by and and keep them warm after in preparation for the vegetable. Gather the jars with a two part lid section that includes a ring and a flat metal lid. Follow the manufacturing instructions that are included with the brand you purchase.
4. You are ready to fill the jar, but leave about 1/2 of an inch at the top for space with hot foods and 1 inch for starchy.
5. Take a rubber spatula to mix all of the air bubbles trapped underneath.
6. Wipe the rim so the lid has a clean space to seal with. Once you have placed the lid on, slowly screw on the ring until it is fingertip tight, there is no need to tighten it to the extreme or else you risk busting the seal for good.
7. Place the cans on the rack, but leave room for water to get all the way around each of them.
8. When getting ready to place your full jars in a hot water bath or pressure cooker for processing, please refer back to the National Center for Home Food Preservation website where you will find information on suggested times and pressure settings recommended for the specific fruit or vegetable you are preserving.
9. Store all of your cans in a dark, dry place. The largest rule of thumb for safety when you are ready to consume your canned goods is that if there is an odor or an unpleasant look to them, destroy them immediately.
If you are ever unsure about proper temperatures and techniques, please refer to the National Center for Home Food Preservation website.
Alabama A&M and Auburn University Extension
Recipes: National Center for Home Food Preservation and North Carolina Cooperative Extension
Peppers
Hot or sweet, including chiles, jalapeno, and pimiento
Quantity: An average of 9 pounds is needed per canner load of 9 pints. A bushel weighs 25 pounds and yields 20 to 30 pints – an average of 1 pound per pint.
Quality: Select firm yellow, green, or red peppers. Do not use soft or diseased peppers.
Procedure:
Wear plastic or rubber gloves and do not touch your face while handling or cutting hot peppers. If you do not wear gloves, wash hands thoroughly with soap and water before touching your face or eyes.
Select your favorite pepper(s). Small peppers may be left whole. Large peppers may be quartered. Remove cores and seeds. Slash 2 or 4 slits in each pepper, and either blanch in boiling water or blister using one of the following methods:
Oven or broiler method: Place peppers in a hot oven (400 degrees) or broiler for 6-8 minutes until the skin blisters.
Range-top method: Cover hot burner, either gas or electric, with heavy wire mesh. Place peppers on burner for several minutes until skins blister.
Allow peppers to cool. Place in a pan and cover with a damp cloth. This will make peeling the peppers easier. After several minutes, peel each pepper. Flatten whole peppers. Add 1/2 tsp. of salt to each pint jar, if desired. Fill jars loosely with peppers and add fresh boiled water, leaving 1-inch headspace.
Corn (Whole Kernel)
Quantity: An average of 31-1/2 pounds (in husk) of sweet corn is needed per canner load of 7 quarts; an average of 20 pounds is needed per canner load of 9 pints. A bushel weighs 35 pounds and yields 6 to 11 quarts – an average of 4-1/2 pounds per quart.
Quality: Select ears containing slightly immature kernels or of ideal quality for eating fresh. Canning of some sweeter varieties or too immature kernels may cause browning. Can a small amount, check color and flavor before canning large quantities.
Procedure: Husk corn, remove silk, and wash. Blanch 3 minutes in boiling water. Cut corn from cob at about 3/4 the depth of the kernel. Caution: Do not scrape cob.
Hot pack – To each clean quart of kernels in a saucepan, add 1 cup of hot water, heat to boiling and simmer for 5 minutes. Add 1 tsp. of salt per quart to the jar, if desired. Fill jars with corn and cooking liquid, leaving 1-inch headspace.
Raw pack – Fill jars with raw kernels, leaving 1-inch headspace. Do not shake or press down. Add 1 teaspoon of salt per quart to the jar, if desired.
Add fresh boiling water, leaving 1-inch headspace.
Mixed Vegetables
6 cups sliced carrots
6 cups cut, whole kernel sweet corn
6 cups cut green beans
6 cups shelled lima beans
4 cups whole or crushed tomatoes
4 cups diced zucchini
Optional mix – You may change the suggested proportions or substitute other favorite vegetables except leafy greens, dried beans, cream-style corn, winter squash, sweet potatoes, broccoli, cauliflower or cabbage.
Yield: 7 quarts
Procedure: Except for zucchini, wash and prepare vegetables as described for carrots, corn, lima beans, snap beans or italian beans and tomatoes. Wash, trim, and slice or cube zucchini; combine all vegetables in a large pot or kettle, and add enough water to cover pieces.
Add 1 tsp. salt per quart to the jar, if desired. Boil 5 minutes and fill jars with hot pieces and liquid, leaving 1-inch headspace.
Fresh Lima Beans (Shelled)
Quantity: An average of 28 pounds is needed per canner load of 7 quarts; an average of 18 pounds is needed per canner load of 9 pints. A bushel weighs 32 pounds and yields 6 to 10 quarts – an average of 4 pounds per quart.
Quality: Select well-filled pods with green seeds. Discard insect-damaged and diseased seeds.
Procedure: Shell beans and wash thoroughly.
Hot pack – Cover beans with boiling water and heat to boil. Fill jars loosely, leaving 1-inch headspace.
Raw pack – Fill jars with raw beans. Do not press or shake down.
Small beans – leave 1-inch of headspace for pints and 1-1/2 inches for quarts.
Large beans – leave 1-inch of headspace for pints and 1-1/4 inches for quarts.
Beans or Peas (Shelled, Dried)
Quantity: An average of 5 pounds is needed per canner load of 7 quarts; an average of 3-1/4 pounds is needed per canner load of 9 pints – an average of 3/4 pounds per quart.
Quality: Select mature, dry seeds. Sort out and discard discolored seeds.
Procedure: Place dried beans or peas in a large pot and cover with water. Soak for 12 to 18 hours in a cool place. Drain water. To quickly hydrate beans, you may cover sorted and washed beans with boiling water in a saucepan. Boil for 2 minutes, remove from heat, soak for 1 hour and drain.
Cover beans soaked by either method with fresh water and boil for 30 minutes. Add 1/2 tsp. of salt per pint or 1 tsp. per quart to the jar, if desired.
Fill jars with beans or peas and cooking water, leaving 1-inch headspace.
Carrots (Sliced or Diced)
Quantity: An average of 17-1/2 pounds (without tops) is needed per canner load of 7 quarts; an average of 11 pounds is needed per canner load of 9 pints. A bushel (without tops) weighs 50 pounds and yields 17 to 25 quarts – an average of 2-1/2 pounds per quart.
Quality: Select small carrots, preferably 1 to 1-1/4 inches in diameter. Larger carrots are often too fibrous.
Procedure: Wash, peel, and rewash carrots. Slice or dice.
Hot pack – Cover with boiling water; bring to boil and simmer for 5 minutes. Fill jars, leaving 1-inch of headspace.
Raw pack – Fill jars tightly with raw carrots, leaving 1-inch headspace.
Add 1 teaspoon of salt per quart to the jar, if desired. Add hot cooking liquid or water, leaving 1-inch headspace.
White Potatoes (Cubed or Whole)
Quantity: An average of 20 pounds is needed per canner load of 7 quarts; an average of 13 pounds is needed per canner load of 9 pints. A bag weighs 50 pounds and yields 18 to 22 quarts – an average of 2-1/2 to 3 pounds per quart.
Quality: Select small to medium-size mature potatoes of ideal quality for cooking. Tubers stored below 45 degrees may discolor when canned. Choose potatoes 1 to 2 inches in diameter if they are to be packed whole.
Procedure: Wash and peel potatoes. Place in ascorbic acid solution to prevent darkening. If desired, cut into 1/2-inch cubes. Drain.
Cook for 2 minutes in boiling water and drain again.
For whole potatoes, boil for 10 minutes and drain. Add 1 tsp. of salt per quart to the jar, if desired. Fill jars with hot prepared potatoes, leaving no more than 1-inch headspace.
Cover hot potatoes with FRESH boiling water, leaving 1-inch headspace and covering all pieces of potato. (Caution: Do not use the water you cooked the potatoes in; it contains too much starch.)
For more information, go to extension.wvu.edu/food-health/home-food-preservation
