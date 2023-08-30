HHS Class of 1967
Members of the Hampshire High School Class of 1967 will be meeting at Main Street Grill in Sunrise Summit on Friday, Sept. 1 at 6 p.m.
The All Access subscription includes the printed paper, plus access to all online content including the Hampshire Review app, e-Edition, web content, photo galleries, and breaking news.
The eAccess subscription provides access to all online content including the Hampshire Review app, e-Edition, web content, photo galleries, and breaking news.
HHS Class of 1967
Members of the Hampshire High School Class of 1967 will be meeting at Main Street Grill in Sunrise Summit on Friday, Sept. 1 at 6 p.m.
All classmates are welcome for a meal and a visit.
HHS Class of 1968
The 55th class reunion of the Hampshire High School Class of 1968 will be held on Sept. 30 – but the deadline for reservations is this Friday, Sept. 1.
The reunion will be held at the Augusta Fire Hall. Happy hour will begin at 5 p.m., with dinner following at 6. The cost is $20 per person.
Checks are to be made to HHS Class of 1968 and mailed to Sharon Colebank at 1644 South Fork Little Cacapon Road, Augusta WV, 26704.
Lambert family
The family of the late James “Mason” and Elma Lambert will gather at the homeplace in Levels on Sept. 1 through Sept. 4.
Dinner will be Friday evening. There will be a picnic lunch on Saturday. Please bring your favorite picnic dish and a dessert to share.
On Sunday there will be a ham and chicken dinner; please bring a dish and dessert. Lunch will be at 2 p.m. each day. Check out Facebook, “Lambert Family Gathering” for more information.
Judy and Shawen family
The Judy and Shawen reunion will be held at Hampshire Park on Sept. 24, with a covered dish lunch at 1 p.m.
Questions, call Wink Judy at 304-496-1080.
If you have an event coming up, let us know and we’ll add it to this roundup. Email it to news@hampshirereview.com or drop it by our office at 74 W. Main St., Romney. Deadline is noon Monday for each week’s paper.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get Breaking News as it happens and our weekly newsletter for upcoming news, events and more. Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.