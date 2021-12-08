Gingerbread man hunt
Fliers for this fun, holiday-themed contest will be sent home with elementary schoolers in the county. Gingerbread men will be placed around Romney businesses and residences, and each gingerbread man found will have a letter to unlock a special code. Prizes will be offered for contest winners.
This contest runs until Dec. 23, and is sponsored by Gina’s Soft Cloth Shop in Romney. Keep an eye on their Facebook page for updates.
Hope Christian Church Christmas program
Hope Christian Church in Augusta presents “The Mystery,” a Christmas program that tells the story of Jesus in an interactive way.
The program will be held this week, Dec. 10 and 11, at 7 p.m., and Dec. 12 at both 2 and 7 p.m. There will be a free-will offering as well.
Festival of Trees
On the lawn of the Courthouse Annex building in Romney is a forest of beautifully decorated trees, donated by local businesses, civic groups and more.
The trees will be up until Jan. 2.
Christmas forest at CB library pavilion
The 1st-ever Christmas Forest opened on Dec. 4 and is located at the library’s pavilion, and will run until Jan. 1. Guides will be present in the forest on the evenings of Dec. 11 and 12, and Dec. 18 and 19 to accept donations and answer any questions visitors may have.
Lessons and Carols Christmas concert
The Honeybee Community Choir will team up with The River House Vocal Ensemble for a free Christmas concert at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Romney on Dec. 12 at 2 p.m.
The choirs will be performing your favorite carols, as well as featuring soloists and duets, and flutes, piano, cello and guitar.
There will be a reception to follow with teas and coffee in the parish hall after the program.
Romney First Baptist
• The sanctuary choir will present the Christmas cantata “Bethlehem Morning”, during the morning worship service at 11 a.m. Dec. 12.
• A different kind of presentation will occur during the 11 a.m. worship service Dec. 19. A 1-act “radio” play called “Jacob’s Gift,” adapted from the beloved children’s book by Max Lucado, will be performed.
• An in-person Christmas Communion Service will be held at 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19. Music will be provided by the sanctuary choir and others.
Social distancing will be practiced in accordance with current guidelines. The church is at 325 W. Main Street.
Horse-drawn sleigh rides
Sponsored by the WV Peach Festival, horse-drawn sleigh rides will be available in Romney on Friday, Dec. 10 (from 5-10 p.m.) and Saturday, Dec. 11 (from 9-11 a.m., 2-5 p.m. and 6-10 p.m.).
Jingle all the way and experience the holiday magic as you are pulled down the streets of the decorated town of Romney. The rides will begin next to the White House on Main. Sleigh rides are $5.00 per person, and refreshments will be for sale as well, such as cocoa or cider.
Breakfast with Santa
The annual Christmas in Romney tradition kicks off Dec. 11 from 8 a.m. until 11 with a breakfast with Santa in the Romney fire hall.
Everyone’s favorite holly, jolly icon will be at the fire hall, greeting families and starting the jam-packed day of Christmas fun in Romney. Breakfast won’t be buffet-style this year, but box-style, and holiday cheer will be on the menu.
Build your own gingerbread house
When folks are finished with their holiday breakfast in the Romney fire hall, they can head downstairs to the gingerbread house-building, put on by the Hampshire County Public Library.
The festivities in the fire hall will run until 11 a.m.
Christmas ‘Christkindl’ market
Inspired by German tradition, a “Christkindl” holiday market will be held on Dec. 11, from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. on S. High Street in Romney. Local vendors will be showcasing their unique, homemade goods, with decorated booths, Christmas music, hot cocoa and more. The 1st-ever Christkindl market here will be an ideal place for families and friends to make new holiday memories.
Romney Christmas parade
The Christmas in Romney festivities continue with the Romney Christmas parade, after a 2-year hiatus (in 2019, the parade was rained out, and last year, Covid-19 concerns nudged organizers to cancel). This year, the parade will happen rain or shine.
The parade will be on Main Street this year at noon on Dec. 11.
FNB Christmas party
A longtime Romney tradition continues as FNB Bank holds their annual Christmas party for kids from 1 p.m. until 3 on Dec. 11. Due to Covid concerns, this year’s party will be outdoors, same as last year.
This year, kids can expect gifts, a visit from Santa and more at the bank party.
Kids crafts at American Legion Post 91
Kids crafts will be underway at the Legion Post in Romney from 2 to 4 p.m. on Dec. 11.
Foodie Friday at the Co-op
The “foodie Friday” event returns to the Co-op in Romney with a holiday spin on Dec. 17 from 3 to 7 p.m. Folks can expect a festive atmosphere embellished with food, wine, music and more.
Shop late, shop local
As a part of Romney’s Winterfest, local businesses will be invited to stay open later on Dec. 17 and 18. Choosing to shop local this holiday season supports the economy here, and allows for unique gift options and great deals.
Caroling in Romney
The Coffee Pot in Romney is hosting Christmas caroling on Dec. 22 at 6 p.m. Starting at The Coffee Pot at 65 South Bolton Street, carolers of all ages are welcome to spread some cheer throughout the town.
Each caroler will be provided with a booklet of well-known songs, and are encouraged to bundle up and dress warmly.
If you have a holiday event coming up, let us know and we’ll add it to this roundup. Email it to news@hampshirereview.com or drop it by our office at 74 W. Main St., Romney. Deadline is noon Monday for each week’s paper.
