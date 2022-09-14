She was tall and achingly thin. Her hard life had left its mark on every inch of her body and her spirit. She came in and asked, “Preacher, would you pray with me?”
We entered a silent and dim sanctuary that had only moments before been full of praise and prayer and worship. For a moment, it was like we had entered into another world. The chaos and noise seemed to stop at the door and we sat together in silence.
She began to pour her heart out and kept saying, “Preacher, I can’t take no more. I been strong long ‘nuf an’ I’m tired.”
Tears flowed down her cheeks and her thin shoulders began to sag and shake. It was the silent cry of complete despair. Despair so tired that it doesn’t have the energy to make a sound.
Life had not been kind to her. The world had not been kind to her. She had no family, no one to call her own and no one to help her carry the load. The bills were stacking up. She was unable to work due to an accident and yet was unable to get disability. Her scarred and beaten body matched her soul.
That day, I had preached about the time Elijah had had enough. He was tired. He was alone. He was afraid. He ran away and in his running realized that God was still there. God fed him and let him rest (I Kings 19: 1-18).
We rested in the quiet sanctuary. She began to pray, pouring out her heart and her struggle. While she prayed, she began to weep again. Her weeping reminded me of the stories of so many women and men in the Bible who cried out to God. It was a soul-deep agony that shook her frail body from head to toe. It was the kind of despair that is expressed from somewhere so deep that there isn’t a word for it.
After a while she became quiet again and we began to pray together. It was a prayer that reminded us that God stays with us. It was the prayer of Elijah, Moses, Jacob, Hagar, Miriam, Hannah, Mary and all those who have walked this world before us. Those who have known its hardship and despair. It was the words that have echoed throughout the passage of time. “God, I cannot take any more.”
God stays with us and is there when we call. God heard her cry just as he heard Elijah so long ago.
God gave Elijah food and rest. God reminded Elijah that he could do the hard stuff.
Church, there is no greater calling than what we have been given: to be the Body of Christ, God with skin on, a sanctuary, a safe place.
She was fed and given rest. She was held with arms of mercy and her cries did not go unnoticed. She was reminded that she can do the hard stuff. She left a little lighter than when she came in.
God is there in the stillness and in the silence. God is there in the meals and the laughter. God is there in the messiness and the mistakes. God stays.
May God give comfort and rest to the many of you who need it.
May God refresh your weary souls and may you hear the promise of the ages: I will never leave you nor forsake you. Come to me, all who can’t go another step, and I will give you rest.
Be gentle with yourselves this week, dear readers, so you can be gentle with others.
