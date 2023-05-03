Kitty Savage 2023

I recently had a text exchange with a friend discussing something we both perceived as ridiculous. As I relayed our thoughts to a mutual friend, I indicated that the decision filled our friend with “so much hate.” She asked if he had said those exact words. I replied, “No, but he typed the initials SMH.” My much younger friend began laughing and enlightened me that “SMH” does not mean “So Much Hate.” Instead, it stands for “Shaking My Head.”  “Oh,” I acknowledged, “I’ve been using that wrong.”

It was reminiscent of last summer when my husband insisted “LOL” could be used to indicate “Little Old Lady” instead of “Laugh Out Loud.”  At the time, I had pointed out that when you type “LOL,” a laughing face emoji pops right up as an alternative to the abbreviation. So, I used that same litmus test to “SMH” a few days after my friend educated me. Sure enough, when you type “SMH,” a facepalm emoji appears, with no angry face emojis in sight. I guess it is true what they say, “A picture is worth a thousand texting abbreviations.

