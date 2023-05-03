I recently had a text exchange with a friend discussing something we both perceived as ridiculous. As I relayed our thoughts to a mutual friend, I indicated that the decision filled our friend with “so much hate.” She asked if he had said those exact words. I replied, “No, but he typed the initials SMH.” My much younger friend began laughing and enlightened me that “SMH” does not mean “So Much Hate.” Instead, it stands for “Shaking My Head.” “Oh,” I acknowledged, “I’ve been using that wrong.”
It was reminiscent of last summer when my husband insisted “LOL” could be used to indicate “Little Old Lady” instead of “Laugh Out Loud.” At the time, I had pointed out that when you type “LOL,” a laughing face emoji pops right up as an alternative to the abbreviation. So, I used that same litmus test to “SMH” a few days after my friend educated me. Sure enough, when you type “SMH,” a facepalm emoji appears, with no angry face emojis in sight. I guess it is true what they say, “A picture is worth a thousand texting abbreviations.
BTW, my confusion about Gen Z slang doesn’t stop with texting abbreviations. TBH, I lowkey have no idea how to properly use many of the trendy words or phrases thrown out around me. For example, recently, one of my young adult friends told our son she wouldn’t put him on blast for something very sweet she’d witnessed him do. I asked, “What does it mean to be put on The Blast?” Our 16-year-old boy chuckled, “It’s not on The Blast. It’s just on blast, and you do it all the time.” Offended, I argued I did not regularly put him on The Blast. Although, apparently, on blast means embarrassing someone by publicly exposing something they did on social media. OK, when it comes to our Savages’ accomplishments, I’ll admit I’m guilty of the Facebook humblebrag. Maybe I do put them on blast. However, I argued that I do not put them on THE Blast, which is entirely different. So, TY very much.
IMO, sometimes I slay at using our kids’ lingo correctly, but FWIW, most of the time I botch it up royally. Luckily, soon after my SMH confusion, our life insurance quarterly magazine arrived with a column entitled, “IDK What You’re Saying: An Introductory Guide to Teenage Slang.” Who knew that such useful information could be found within the same pages of a magazine that published the financial steps for retirement and initiatives to boost brain health? Reading that helpful translation guide next to estate planning tools just hit differently.
I learned from that article that young people have been inventing new ways to say “great” for decades. Through the years, terms like “the cat’s pajamas,” “swell,” “a gas,” “fantabulous,” “groovy,” “righteous,” “rad,” “da bomb,” “sick,” “lit,” and “fire” have all had parents SMH (or would the plural be STH? IDK).
RN, I’m just happy that I’ve learned the correct usage of one more abbreviation because YOLO, and I don’t want to spend it SMH FR.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.