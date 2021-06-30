PSC society inducts 3 from Hampshire
KEYSER — Three students from Hampshire County were among 22 inducted into the Sigma Phi Omega Honor Society at Potomac State College this spring.
The society was founded in 1923 by PSC’s faculty to honor students’ academic achievement and engagement in campus activities.
Inducted from Hampshire this year were Allison Cowgill, Amanda Crawford and Brandon Judy.
Students must achieve a 3.0 GPA, have no failing grades and participate in at least 2 campus clubs, committees or athletic teams. Students must be good campus citizens and be approved by the faculty assembly.
Sigma Phi Omega sponsors the annual Recognition Day Ceremony.
Advisors for the honor society are biology professors Sheri Chishom and Vicki Huffman
2 on Frostburg St. dean’s list
Two area students were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Frostburg State University.
To be eligible, students must carry 12 or more hours and earn a 3.4 grade-point average.
Raye Maguire of Paw Paw also earned the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Don Woodworth of Burlington was the other area honoree.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.