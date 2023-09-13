SEARCH

The 2023-24 Project SEARCH interns at WVU Medicine J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital are pictured (front row, left to right) Dylan Daughtery, Peyton Cross, Kwasi Lawer-Yolar, Makia (Kia) Bowen, and Hayden Hamon. Back row (left to right): Tammy Hose, Nathan Gorman, James Saucer, Brian Blackwood, Devin Copen, and Jana Fletcher

Not pictured: Brooklyn Northern

MORGANTOWN – WVU Medicine J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital welcomed its fourth and largest class of Project SEARCH interns today (Aug. 28).

Project SEARCH is an internship experience for students, in their last year of high school eligibility, and young adults with mild and moderate disabilities. The program was first established at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital in 1996. J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital is the first Project SEARCH site in West Virginia.  

