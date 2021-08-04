This coming weekend is the West Virginia Peach Festival here in Romney (Aug. 6-8). As a self-professing “peachaholic,” I look forward to it every year.
When it comes to my relationship with Jesus Christ, I would like to be like those Romney peaches. If someone were to poke me, I would hope that I would ooze Jesus like those peaches ooze peach juice. It is nearly impossible to eat a peach neatly without getting juice all over your hands, and in my case on my shirt too.
Do you ooze Jesus?
Or, do you more reflect the culture and society of the world in which we live today?
As Christians, we are called to be different. We are called to a higher standard and to not attempt to fit in with the culture in which we live.
Jesus called it being, “in the world, but not of the world” (John 17:14-16).
I know far too many professing Christians who want to be both. The problem with that is you are eventually going to lean one way or the other. And ultimately, you are going to become entirely one or the other.
Of course, no one can fathom that it will be them. They would never give into the ways of the world – until they do.
I want to ooze Jesus. I want for people to see Jesus when they look at me.
Not the Jesus who is popular in today’s culture. You know, the one who merely loves everybody (love meaning being tolerant of sin). But, the Jesus who loved His Father supremely, was consistent, knew and lived by the scripture, who called sin, sin, and told those He encountered to go, and sin no more.
I challenge you to practice oozing Jesus and watch what happens.
I also invite you to join us for a worship service at the Peach Festival gazebo at noon this Sunday, Aug. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.