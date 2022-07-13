It is official: summer is here. I just enjoyed my 1st taste of Arnold’s corn this past week. It cannot be summer until you have eaten fresh sweet corn and ripe tomatoes. The local grapevine worked very well, letting me know that Arnolds had set up their tent on the Giffin parking lot. Tuesdays and Fridays about 3:30 p.m. is the time to make connections. I had 2 phone calls telling me they had set up and I arrived while they still had some left. It was delicious.
Construction is an ongoing process in Capon Bridge in 3 areas. First, serious work has begun on the Bridge restoration, a big project which will try our patience as we attempt to head west on Route 50. On School Street, the beautification and improvements are being finalized. The boat launch at the Capon River is located on the Christian Church Road and looks nearly complete. The area is still roped off and not yet available for use.
Sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Pearl Tenney, who passed away on July 7. Pearl and her family have been part of the Capon Bridge Community as long as I can remember. She was known as a hard worker and a woman who took care of her family. She cooked and canned for them and managed to work at National Fruit for 52 years. She will be missed by all.
Our church knitting and crochet class has switched to the summer schedule. We are meeting once a month instead of every week. Even though our days are longer, we seem to have more work at home. Our hats and scarves are piling up and will be nice and warm this winter.
Emma Hott and I are both Elvis fans, and we decided to treat ourselves to the newest movie about him. His story was told from the perspective of Colonel Tom Parker, his business manager. The actor Tom Hanks portrayed Colonel Parker. The young actor who portrayed Elvis was excellent. We both enjoyed our evening out.
Hampshire County Fair time will soon be upon us. Are you ready to place an exhibit?
