BALTIMORE — A fact-finding commission of the Episcopal Church will research the history of the denomination’s role in operating boarding schools for Native American children — part of a system the church now acknowledges was rooted in white supremacy and caused generations of trauma.
The denomination’s General Convention, meeting in Baltimore, approved the commission’s formation by acclamation in votes last weekend in its 2 legislative houses.
The votes followed a series of emotionally potent comments from indigenous and other church members at the convention.
Bishop Carol Gallagher, regional canon for the Central Region of the Diocese of Massachusetts, spoke in favor of the measure and was encouraged by the vote. Gallagher, who is Cherokee, told the convention that her grandfather had attended a boarding school and her family witnessed how the schools had badly damaged Native children’s ties to their families and tribes.
The reckoning with the boarding school legacy is “going to take a long time, because we’re going to have to listen to a lot of people,” Gallagher said.
The Episcopal Church and other denominations operated many boarding schools established in the 19th and 20th centuries under a U.S. policy that sought to sever Native children from their families, languages and cultures.
