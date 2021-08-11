Kelley spent 2 years traveling the heartland, getting to know the men and women whose lives and livelihoods rely on the Mississippi, Ohio and Missouri rivers. The result, “Holding Back the River,” is a deeply human exploration of how our centuries-long dream of conquering and shaping this vast network of waterways squares with an increasingly indomitable natural world.
America’s infrastructure is old and underfunded. While our economy, society and climate have changed, our levees, locks and dams have not. Yet, to fix what’s wrong will require more than money. It will require an act of imagination. Once taken on, the awesome responsibility of restraining America’s rivers cannot ever be renounced, unless the nation wants to lose much of what it has built over the last century.
Tyler J. Kelley is a freelance journalist who has written for the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and NewYorker.com, among other publications. He also teaches journalism at The New School in New York City. To reserve your copy of the book, call The Book Center in Cumberland at 301-722-2284. Copies of the book will be available for purchase at the event
HCPL will be holding a book sale from Aug. 2 until Aug. 13. This is a great opportunity to grab your own copy of your favorite titles and support your local library!
On Aug. 12, at 3:30 p.m., HCPL will be hosting an in-person STEM Craft/Experiment. Future STEM activities will occur on the 2nd Thursday of every month. The activities are related to science, technology, engineering and mathematics; they are primarily geared toward youths in late elementary to middle school, but all are welcome to participate!
The book club will be meeting on Aug. 24 at 1:30 p.m.
Every Friday @11 a.m.: Children’s Storytime. The themes for this month’s storytime are the beach (Aug. 6), meteors (Aug. 13), baseball (Aug. 20) and Tarzan (Aug. 27).
Aug. 2–13: Book sale
Aug. 3 @ 5:30 p.m.: Lego Night. This week will be a free-build.
Aug. 7: Peach Festival Craft. Can’t get enough peaches? Stop in during the annual Peach Festival and make a fun, peach-themed craft.
Aug. 12 @ 3:30 p.m.: STEM Craft/Experiment. We will explore the topic of archaeology by writing hieroglyphics and making our own mummies.
Aug. 16 @ 2:30 p.m.: Meet local author Tyler J. Kelley for a book signing.
Aug. 17 @ 5:30 p.m.: Family/Craft. The craft for this month is “Solar S’mores.” You will use solar power to cook up a batch of delicious s’mores.
Aug. 29–Sept. 4: Escape Room. Visit the library to participate in an exciting themed escape room!
Aug. 31 @ 5:30 p.m.: Teen Night. Come play a game of cornhole on the library balcony.
