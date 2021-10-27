Apple harvest is a big deal in Hampshire County. Whether you pick your own or purchase from a farm market, early-anticipated varieties have begun to make an appearance. The debate about which variety makes the best apple pie dominates many a conversation. Local recipes include apple pie, apple crisp and apple butter. Whether you chose one of these or find a new recipe, why not buy some local apples this week for baking or simply enjoying as a snack.
Please note: Due to the rising number of positive Covid cases, some events listed below may have been canceled or postponed. Check the event website for confirmation that the event you wish to attend is still scheduled.
The River House: Closed Mon.-Wed.; Open Thursday-Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Extended hours are in effect for concerts and other events.
Thursday, Oct. 28, Sketch Club (beginners), 4:30-5:30 p.m., (advanced) 6:30-8 p.m. These sessions will include warm-up activities as well as still life and model activities. Please bring a sketchbook and drawing materials of your choice.
Friday, Oct. 29, Trivia Night with a Creepy Crawly theme, 6-8 p.m. Teams of 2-5 will compete. Hosted by the Grassi family, it promises to be a fun filled evening. This event is free, and everyone is invited to attend.
Saturday, Oct. 30 and Nov. 6, Art-For-All, 12-3 p.m. This is a free activity featuring different arts and crafts each week for all ages and abilities.
Saturday, Oct. 30, Halloween Fun Day and Costume Party, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Meet at The River House at 10:30 a.m. to march down the street to the Capon Bridge Library for spooky story time and then return to The River House from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for an afternoon of silly games and creepy crawly crafts.
Sunday Oct. 31 & Nov. 7, The River House Singers Choir Practice, 4-5 p.m. Sing along with others and learn vocal techniques from voice teacher Elizabeth Podsiadlo.
Monday, Nov. 1 and Nov. 8, Yoga in the Gallery, 5:30-6:30 p.m. The River House, 24 Rickie Davy Lane, Capon Bridge. Registration is required and you must pay online. Classes will be held indoors in the café (masks optional). Bring your own mat and yoga props to assist during the class. This is an all-level practice designed to help the body and mind.
The Capon Bridge Library: Contact them at 304-856-3777 or visit their website at capon.bridge@martin.lib.wv.us. The library is open Mon. through Thurs. from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Library Preschool Story hour can be viewed on the Library’s FB page every Wednesday at 11 a.m. Corresponding crafts are available on the porch every Thursday evening.
The library needs large kitchen trash bags, Lysol wipes, paper towels and printing paper.
The Library continues to be drop off point for both the Amazing Grace Food Pantry and the HC Animal Shelter.
Saturday, Oct. 30. Halloween Fun Day and Costume Party, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The library is collaborating with The River House for a Halloween event including crafts and a parade. Children in costume will enjoy story time and goodies at the library and then proceed to The River House for afternoon crafts. The children will line-up at the River House at 10 a.m.
Community Events:
The Community Dinners have been canceled until further notice.
Oct. 25 , Nov. 1 and Nov. 8, AA Meeting, 7 p.m., Capon Bridge Community Center.
Wednesday, Oct. 27, Nov. 3 & Nov. 10 , NA Meeting 6:30 p.m., Capon Bridge Community Center.
Thursday, Oct. 28, Ruritan Board Meeting, Capon Bridge Community Center.
Saturday, Oct. 30, Trick or Treat in Capon Bridge, 6-8 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 4, Ruritan Club Meeting, Capon Bridge Community Center.
Friday-Saturday, Nov. 5-6, Christmas House, Fri. – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Hope Christian Church, 15338 Northwestern Pike, Augusta. The GFWC of Romney presents their annual sale, including food, a variety of homemade crafts and nuts for sale. For additional information call 304-822-7492 or 304-822-5790.
Saturday, Nov. 6, The American Legion Post 137 Gun Bash, $10 donation. Various firearms will be offered as prizes. Ticket information can be obtained by contacting the Legion at 304-856-3354. Need not be present to win.
Tuesday, Nov. 9, Girl Scouts Meeting, 6-8 p.m., Capon Bridge Community Center.
Tuesday, Nov. 9, Capon Bridge Council Meeting, 7 p.m. in the Town Hall. Meetings are open to the public.
Saturday, Nov. 13, Capon Bridge Community Center Yard Sale.
For vaccine information, visit their website, www.vaccinate.wv.gov or contact them at 1-833-734-0965 for information regarding COVID 19 vaccination appointments.
