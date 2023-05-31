wiser

A leader in energy research and innovation, West Virginia University is repositioning the institutes within its Research Office to best meet industry-wide transitions. The Energy Institute will transform into the WVU Institute for Sustainability and Energy Research, effective July 1, with Sam Taylor as its director. 

The Energy Institute at West Virginia University will transform into the WVU Institute for Sustainability and Energy Research (WISER), effective July 1, with Sam Taylor as its director. Taylor will build the new Institute on the foundation of the Energy Institute laid by James Wood.

Vice President for Research Fred King said the revamping of the Institute is more than just a name change.

