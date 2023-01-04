Betty Racey

Welcome 2023 – Our area of Hampshire County was slammed with bitter cold temperatures along with severe ice storms resulting in breaking down many trees and downed power poles, leaving us without electricity for several days. Our community was without phone or Internet service for two weeks; no, we have no cell phone service here, either.

Seems as we really have large number of folks sick at this time also – our prayers go out to all that are suffering.  

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.