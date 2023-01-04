Welcome 2023 – Our area of Hampshire County was slammed with bitter cold temperatures along with severe ice storms resulting in breaking down many trees and downed power poles, leaving us without electricity for several days. Our community was without phone or Internet service for two weeks; no, we have no cell phone service here, either.
Seems as we really have large number of folks sick at this time also – our prayers go out to all that are suffering.
A Christmas concert featuring Phillips & Banks will be at the Kirby Assembly of God Church on Saturday, Jan. 7 beginning at 4 p.m. The Christmas dinner will follow in the church fellowship hall.
Wayne and Una Lupton celebrated Christmas Day with 38 members of the family joining them for dinner. They were blessed with their daughter and son-in-law, Margaret and Marion Rog from Morgantown, spending a few days with this week.
Rod and Cinda Bowman and Rob and Corrina Reynolds and Carli, Joe, Caleb and Bailey spent Tuesday in Morgantown with Tom and Renee Pownall and Jack and Dean for the family get-together.
Jim and Kim Dollinger celebrated at their new home on New Years Eve with neighbors and family.
Several folks in the neighborhood are also celebrating birthdays on New Year’s weekend, including Greta McKee, Jenn Metzler, Tori Veach and Pam Simms. Happy birthday wishes to these young ladies! Belated wishes to some neighbors that were celebrating during the Christmas holidays, being Dwight Hott, Jack Pyles, Christine Lupton, Linda Barnes, Dan Rexrode, Lindsey Funk, Joyce Bingham and Debbie Loar Lupton, and I’m sure I have missed some.
Miss Ali Twigg of New York was able to spent the holidays here with parents, Rodger and Cindy Twigg and time with family and friends.
So happy that she was able to be with grandparents (Ernie and Betty Racey) for Christmas dinner. Other visitors with the Racey’s were Rodger and Cindy Twigg, Bradley and Laurie Racey, Gabe Simms and Dashelle, and Perry and Amanda Casto.
