Hampshire County Fair 2002

An instructor at the Hampshire County Fair, gives New York visitor Elliot Price directions on showing a cow for the night’s show in late August 2002.

100 Years Ago — Aug. 30, 1922

A serious altercation took place at Capon Bridge Sunday night in which a man named Herbert Lee, who formerly lived on Short Mt. but who moved to Virginia was struck on the head, his skull fractured and his condition reported as critical from the Winchester hospital where he was taken.  No positive information can be secured as all of the parties refuse to talk.

