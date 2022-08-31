A serious altercation took place at Capon Bridge Sunday night in which a man named Herbert Lee, who formerly lived on Short Mt. but who moved to Virginia was struck on the head, his skull fractured and his condition reported as critical from the Winchester hospital where he was taken. No positive information can be secured as all of the parties refuse to talk.
Some new appointments will take effect at the opening of the D. & B. School for the fall term. In the deaf department the new appointees are: Archie Hartin, Tampa, Fla.; Miss Mary B. Keller and Miss Maud Seaton, Romney. In the blind department, the new appointees are: Miss Carmen Calvert, of Morgantown; Miss Laura Gregory, of Staunton, Va.; Emil Johnson, of Wilmington, Conn., and Miss Josephine Nunnelly, of Stanford, Ky.
50 Years Ago — Aug. 23, 1972
KIRBY – Mr. Dick Singer and Mr. Ron Singer motored to Dulles Airport Saturday afternoon, where they met Mr. Singer’s daughter, Shirley, and granddaughter, Lynn, of California, who are spending some time with the Singers.
The gypsy moth, which defoliated 1.94 million acres of trees last year, has been located in three Eastern Panhandle counties of West Virginia, Agriculture Commissioner Gus R. Douglass said Monday. Entomologists are in Hampshire, Berkeley and Jefferson counties to determine if there is a general infestation or whether the finds are isolated cases. “Even if this does represent a general infestation, it would take two to three years for the insect population to build up to the point where serious damage in inflicted,” he said.
40 Years Ago — Aug. 25, 1982
The construction of the new Augusta Fire Hall is progressing rapidly, with blocks laid by Dave Webster, of Winchester, at a substantially reduced rate. Webster also made a sizable monetary donation to the fire company.
An organically grown cantaloupe, weighing 17 pounds, 4 ounces is a source of pride for Mr. Clarence Kiggins, Davy Road, Junction. Can you top this? Sen. Robert C. Byrd will be the guest speaker at the Hampshire-Hardy Democratic dinner at the Hampshire County Fairgrounds at Augusta, Sept. 1.
30 Years Ago — Aug. 26, 1992
Levels United Methodist Church will hold its 100th Anniversary Celebration Sunday, Aug. 30, at the church. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Two new principals were recently appointed by the Hampshire County Board of Education for the 1992-93 school year. Mrs. Vickie van Beem will be the new principal at Augusta and Grassy Lick Elementary Schools and Mr. Dickie Blackwell will head up John J. Cornwell Elementary at Levels.
20 Years Ago — Aug. 28, 2002
Mr. and Mrs. Floyd Trim of Dallas, Texas, and Mrs.Mary Lou Klatt, Corpus Christie, Texas, visited last week with Sally Kuykendall and Virginia Pancake. Denny and Mary Jo Slane, Harrisonburg, Va., were also guests of her sisters, Sally and Virginia.
JUNCTION — DeVan Piraino, the son of Michael and Lisa Piraino, and the grandson of Violet Piraino and Layne and Beverly Snyder, is with the U.S. National Guard doing basic training for 15 weeks, at Fort Sill, Okla. He entered the Guard Aug. 9.
PAW PAW — Jock and Dottie Shambaugh are visiting their daughter and son in- law, Coda and Leah Whitehead, in Utah, for two weeks. They will have plenty to tell us upon their return.
10 Years Ago — Aug. 29, 2012
Hampshire County is experiencing an upswing in home sales and home construction.
Jonathan Hill is president of RealEstate Business Intelligence (RBI). “The July total sold dollar volume was up 99.21 percent year-over-year— $1,934,140 in July 2012 versus $970,900 in July 2011.” Hill said July 2012 sales in Hampshire County more than doubled, almost tripled, from July 2011 to July 2012.
CAPON BRIDGE — The new chief of police in Capon Bridge brings 29 years of law enforcement knowledge to the job.
Amos Damron took over the reins Aug. 23.
GREEN SPRING — Koppers Industry is one of the largest railroad tie treating facilities in the world. Congresswoman Shelley Moore Capito, members of the Hampshire County Commission and representatives of GoRail toured the facility last week.
