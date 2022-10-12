My 1st encounter with International Harvester’s  “gas over Diesel” engine happened around 1989 and could well have been my 1st repair call after officially hanging out my shingle as a traveling farm equipment mechanic. I had been a mechanic in the local Massey Ferguson dealership when I first arrived here from Iowa in the 1970s so already had a small following of local farmers who I would help out on occasion. Payment was often in the form of farm produce or just enlightening conversation. It felt weird actually billing these “originals” so, if my investment in the repair didn’t represent a whole lot, I would sometimes lose the paperwork.

This was my 1st call  (again, probably) from a complete stranger – or so I thought. Grayson had recently purchased a small farm almost dead center of our rural West Virginia county. The house, barns and other outbuildings all seemed to hail from the late 19th and early 20th centuries – a nice place.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.