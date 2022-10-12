My 1st encounter with International Harvester’s “gas over Diesel” engine happened around 1989 and could well have been my 1st repair call after officially hanging out my shingle as a traveling farm equipment mechanic. I had been a mechanic in the local Massey Ferguson dealership when I first arrived here from Iowa in the 1970s so already had a small following of local farmers who I would help out on occasion. Payment was often in the form of farm produce or just enlightening conversation. It felt weird actually billing these “originals” so, if my investment in the repair didn’t represent a whole lot, I would sometimes lose the paperwork.
This was my 1st call (again, probably) from a complete stranger – or so I thought. Grayson had recently purchased a small farm almost dead center of our rural West Virginia county. The house, barns and other outbuildings all seemed to hail from the late 19th and early 20th centuries – a nice place.
Grayson’s father and employer along with several uncles owned and operated a landscaping business near Washington D.C. that served the surrounding upscale suburbs. Grayson’s farm and a considerable wilderness tract were a joint venture of the family for recreation and someplace to hide if society collapsed. Grayson decided it would be worth the daily 80-mile commute if his young family could live in the country, so he moved them out to the farm. His wife landed a job with the local school system where his 9-year-old daughter was enrolled.
Trent, a local acquaintance of Grayson’s, had convinced him that he needed a bulldozer of appropriate vintage to compliment Grayson’s newly established paradise. The situation was that Trent would get a better deal on the big front-end loader he was buying if he would also buy the loader’s companion dozer and dump truck from the retiring excavating contractor.
“This dozer is really weird,” Grayson told me over the phone. “It starts on gasoline then, once it warms up, you switch it over to Diesel.”
Grayson had assumed that I had never encountered such a setup before. He was right. Grayson was home when I arrived at the farm. The Washington D.C. area seems to have its own weather system and it was raining down there. After a quick high-level teleconference with his dad and an uncle or 2, they had all agreed to give Grayson the day off thus saving him the long commute just to sit around the shop.
Grayson was a rather tall, muscular fellow who looked like Milo Bloom. The red International TD-6 dozer did indeed enhance its rustic surroundings.
When he purchased the TD-6, he was told that the left steering clutch needed adjusting. I pulled the left steering clutch cover – a very simple operation on this tractor – to find the steering clutch and brake band completely submerged in standing water. I siphoned the water out of the steering clutch compartment to find a solid chunk of rust (crawler steering clutches that “just need a little adjustment” would appear before me in this condition countless times in the next 30-some years).
Grayson had already purchased the required twin 6-volt batteries but cranking the engine in gasoline mode produced no result – checking for spark showed none. This tractor had apparently done a lot more fencerow time than was initially reported. It takes lots of exposure to the elements to K-O one of International’s H-4 magnetos! The magneto was the 1st repair – necessary before further assessment could be made.
As I worked, we conversed about the deal Grayson and Trent had made. It happened that a precision metals manufacturer of obvious German descent with a factory in New Jersey had hired Trent, a machinist. At the same time, this metals mogul purchased a large tract of land with the intention of building a factory there on the west side of our county. Trent was about to begin the site preparation.
I added up the clues then activated my best poker-face. The circumstances surrounding my 1st repair call were all of my own making!
Almost. There was another factor – well, several, actually not the least of which was the inspirational effect of the New Jersey submarine sandwich.
My hat is off to Michael “Jersey Mike” Sorrento for trying to spread the Jersey Sub experience outside the Garden State. Still, like raising ginseng or penguins, I remain skeptical that the Jersey Sub magic can happen outside its natural environs.
The Hillsborough Deli (as in Hillsborough Township, New Jersey) “hoagy” is the true Jersey Sub – no choices, just “Dominic, gimme a sub.” It comes to you neatly wrapped in butcher paper, dressing – always in excess – soaking one end. If you happen to feel that there should be more choices, let Dominic know and you’ll be met with the universal reply: “You’ll like it. Next!”
(My very best Jersey Sub experience wasn’t the venerable Hillsborough Deli sub. On the lower (east) end of Somerville, New Jersey there was a Yiddish restaurant where I enjoyed a seafood sub. It was just bread and fish, a Jewish recipe that dates back to the time of the Gospels.)
Whenever our young family would go to New Jersey to visit our folks, I would pick up a few days work in my father’s machine shop. Ernst, a friend of my dad’s and the owner of a large precision metals factory just through the woods from my dad’s shop would join us in the office for lunch. Ernst was slightly younger than my father, a World War II veteran.
Since I was visiting from West Virginia, the subject of conversation tended to drift in the direction of the Mountain State. Ernst seemed intensely interested, often comparing West Virginia to the Germany of his youth – minus the Nazis, of course.
Dad knew that my favorite Jersey delicacy was the Hillsborough Deli sub, so he would buy a round for Ernst, himself and I. Apparently, my father who grew up in Logan County, West Virginia and graduated from Bethany College near Wheeling, kept the subject of West Virginia alive in my absence. What our county economic development people had been trying to do for years was accomplished in mere weeks of Jersey Sub lunches.
Ernst knew that I had no interest in his or my dad’s line of work so, unbeknownst to me, Ernst had made his move more or less randomly using my chosen community as his ground zero (Ernst would eventually settle on a rental arrangement in the local industrial park. This plant would operate for 11 years with Trent as manager before disbanding in favor of a location in China).
I maintained my poker-face. I wanted to be sure that everyone was happy with the way things were going before confessing my involvement.
Today, we think nothing of the computer in our vehicles performing multiple functions simultaneously. Indeed, for the most part, we’re unaware of what antics may be taking place under the hood. In the days of the International TD-6 crawler, the Farmall MD and other “gas over Diesel” engines, around 1940 to 1954, such technology would still be decades away.
Those of us who are old enough to remember the outrageous contraptions of artist Rube Goldberg are likely to see some similarity in the apparatus used to start and run these engines. But, really, International Harvester’s approach is a thing of beauty and elegance. Nearly all the parts are cast iron painted red with raised part numbers. Multiple fine adjustments result in the model of precise movement and synchronization.
For instance, pulling the compression release lever for starting on gasoline involves four functions in the same half-second; A valve is opened in each cylinder thus enlarging the combustion chamber and uncovering the business end of a spark plug. This move also reduces compression to about 6.4 to 1 – ideal compression for cheap regular. At the same time, 2 butterfly valves in the Diesel air intake manifold slam shut allowing air to pass through the carburetor. As far as I can tell, this carburetor has only 1 pre-set throttle position. A switch in the manifold is also bumped to the on position, providing spark through battery ignition or magneto. In the case of battery ignition, there is a resistor in the circuit “to protect the coil from overheating during prolonged running on gasoline.” Good to know.
Spring pressure on the float valve in the carburetor is relived through the rotation of a cam allowing gasoline to flow into the carburetor – um – thing. And to think that you might have stayed home and missed all this. By now, we’ve all realized that this Diesel engine can be started with a hand crank which can be a significant asset in some extreme situations we’re not likely to see this side of the Pacific Theater. Although I’ve heard some outrageous accounts of hand-cranking certain British Diesels emanating from Africa, this is the only pony-motorless hand-cranked multi cylinder Diesel I’ve ever encountered.
Being new in this business, I still hadn’t learned that Diesel injector and injector pump repair is a highly specialized field that I had no business exploring much less practicing commercially. For example, Grayson also had a Ford Diesel farm tractor that was accumulating fuel in the engine crankcase. I pulled the upright mounted CAV injector pump and blithely presented it to Roscoe Tutwiler, the local semi-retired Ford tractor parts dealer (see the story The Little Shop on the South Fork) and ordered a replacement.
“Not a lot goes wrong with those.” Roscoe stated. I would later learn this to be true but somewhere in that statement, he was hinting that this is a $2,000 pump should I actually want to purchase one. Roscoe installed a new shaft seal while I waited and all went well after that.
Perhaps it was my bumbling ignorance that led to my success in dismantling, cleaning and more or less rebuilding the little red dozer’s injector pump. I&T’s shop service manual IH-8 was of some help but clearly, this was the era of the mentor. I’m so thankful to have gotten to know these fellows before they departed; Ford – Roscoe Tutwiler, Case/David Brown – Lindy Seldon, Allis Chalmers – B. Larrick, Massey Ferguson – Raymond “Buzz” Sandy, John Deere – Mr. Carlyle or Mr. Anderson, I never could remember which was which. My International guys were Charley Wise and a teenage Bob Shambaugh. Though considerably younger than the rest, Bob nonetheless joined them at an untimely age.
Charley’s brand affiliation wasn’t clear but he owned a sizable garage along U.S. Route 50 and on my way to Grayson’s farm. Charley also had a TD-6 International – apparently his own – under restoration in his shop.
Using spare parts that Grayson had acquired with his TD-6 and with coaching from Charley, I was able to piece together a good, workable steering clutch to replace the block of rust (its drain having remained open, the other side escaped immersion and was thus in working order).
Diesel – that’s where the real fun begins. When, after allowing the engine to warm up on gasoline for about 1 minute we crack open the Diesel throttle about 1/3. We’re now injecting Diesel fuel. Disengage the compression release. Then...silence, though we can sense the heavy flywheel rotating somewhere below. In the next instant, with a knock from the engine, a cloud of blue smoke obscures the hood.
A-a-a-actually, this is a cloud of singed fuel droplets that reflect blue light. The “smoke” is really brown and will appear so in artificial light or above 48° North Latitude according to a reader on the Canadian border.
With a deep rumble, the exhaust turns black then black yields to a clean heat mirage. Like magic, a Diesel engine now idles where a gasoline engine ran moments ago. What a rush.
When we opened the Diesel throttle, the injector pump began pumping fuel to the injectors – not a good idea when running on gasoline. We quickly disengaged the compression release and the compression ratio skyrocketed to 16.5 to 1 when the valve inside the head closed. In so doing, it also obscured the spark plug. At the same time, the butterfly valves in the Diesel air intake manifold open and a cam actuates a spring that holds the carburetor float valve against its seat. Meanwhile, a switch in the manifold breaks the ignition circuit as if blocking the spark plug from the combustion chamber wasn’t enough. The Diesel system burns the last remnant of gasoline in the cylinders, hence the knock.
Diesel engine flywheels are very heavy compared to their gasoline counterparts. The inertia from the spinning monster flywheel keeps everything churning while the engine sorts out its identity. With some practice, we may be able to carry out this transition sans the knock and smoke cloud. We need to remember to give the generator time to recharge the batteries before we shut the engine off so that we can experience the starting process again. Starting the “gas over Diesel” engine can be as much fun as...well... eating a Jersey sub!
