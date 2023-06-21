As I sit here this morning, it is trying to rain. I am keeping my fingers crossed that we get more than we did last night. It has been very dry and it’s a problem keeping everything watered. We have a well, plus a soft water system, so you know we’re not doing a lot of watering with a hose. We go to the river and get water in old kitty litter containers. I think the water from there is really beneficial to the plants. Unfortunately, the river is way down now also. We considered rain barrels, but we have underground gutter drainage. But somehow, we manage to keep everything watered and growing.
I planted a lot of wildflower, and annual seeds some time ago when we were having a lot of rain and they got a good start. All the new growth was shortly nibbled down by either the deer or maybe the groundhog. I have more seeds, but they never got in the ground due to the dry weather. The deer/groundhog have eaten all the buds off my Asiatic and tiger lilies. They came back the next night and stripped the foliage off of them, leaving tall bare stems everywhere. The Orientals are not quite as advanced, but are much shorter now and I don’t expect any flowers. But they all need water so the bulb survives for another year.
Deer also ate the tops off of wildflowers in the garden that have been untouched for years, and of course they ate the daylilies down to the ground. We have some gorgeous purple “Bela Lugosi” daylilies that will have no flowers this season.
Last in my tale of woe are the snapdragons. In previous years, snapdragons were one annual that was never touched by anything, but this year, some were pulled out of the pot by the walkway and others were eaten. So they all got transplanted into window boxes on the bannisters on the porch. We had one cat who liked to have naps in the window boxes, but some small sticks sticking up deterred her.
Needless to say, the trap is out for the groundhog but we don’t have any higher fences for the deer.
Well, enough of our flower misfortunes and on to more pleasant topics.
We all know it’s beneficial to deadhead our annuals, but many perennials will benefit from deadheading, also. Yarrow and salvia always put out more flowers after they’re deadheaded.
There is still a lot of the growing season ahead, so as you harvest herbs, plant more for a second crop. Mint, chamomile, basil and dill will give you herbs in the fall and their scents are of no interest to deer.
We have some friends with gorgeous gardens and they were in the garden tour the other week. Unfortunately, I am not a garden tour gardener. That does not mean I don’t appreciate a beautiful garden, because I most certainly do, but that’s just never been my goal. Our gardens grow what we want and it’s not always the most attractive grouping. Since cut flowers in a vase are why I garden, we have lots of plants in a row. We have a long row of naked ladies (Lycorus squamigera) growing in the creeping phlox (Phlox subulata) on the hill. They are looking poorly now due to all the foliage dying back, but they will be wonderful later in the season when they bloom. Then it’s a simple matter to just go down the row and cut them. I have also found ornamental grasses to be a great addition to a vase of flowers. Many times, their straight lines show off other flowers like iris or gladiolas or even lilies.
My point is this: it is your garden, so plant whatever and however it suits you. If you want herb pots near the kitchen door all clumped together, that’s what you should do. Need that tomato plant close to the house, making it convenient to run out and snip one off? Do it. We sit on the porch a lot and we have hanging pots and now window boxes on the bannisters so we can enjoy their flowers. We have a lot on the deck also. The back gardens have peonies, daylilies, Asiatic and Oriental lilies, but not in pleasing groups. We have a lot of fences and they are not attractive in the least, but for the most part they are very valuable.
So get out and do your own thing in your garden.
