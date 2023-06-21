Sally Mullins

As I sit here this morning, it is trying to rain. I am keeping my fingers crossed that we get more than we did last night. It has been very dry and it’s a problem keeping everything watered. We have a well, plus a soft water system, so you know we’re not doing a lot of watering with a hose. We go to the river and get water in old kitty litter containers. I think the water from there is really beneficial to the plants. Unfortunately, the river is way down now also. We considered rain barrels, but we have underground gutter drainage. But somehow, we manage to keep everything watered and growing. 

I planted a lot of wildflower, and annual seeds some time ago when we were having a lot of rain and they got a good start. All the new growth was shortly nibbled down by either the deer or maybe the groundhog. I have more seeds, but they never got in the ground due to the dry weather. The deer/groundhog have eaten all the buds off my Asiatic and tiger lilies. They came back the next night and stripped the foliage off of them, leaving tall bare stems everywhere. The Orientals are not quite as advanced, but are much shorter now and I don’t expect any flowers. But they all need water so the bulb survives for another year. 

