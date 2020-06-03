While we are able to purchase strawberries year-round from our grocery stores, they don’t quite compare to the amazing taste that local strawberries provide.
From strawberry pies, shortcakes and jellies to just plain off the vine, you can’t beat the taste of a locally grown strawberry!
Standing alone as the only fruit to model its seeds on the outside, strawberries are loaded with phytonutrients and nutrients which benefit our body in many ways. Because strawberries contain an impressive number of antioxidants, they have the capability to boost the immune system, reduce signs of early aging and prevent certain cancers.
The antioxidants in strawberries also interact with free radicals and prevent cell damage. West Virginia University Extension Service recommends eating a variety of fruits and vegetables, specifically dark leafy vegetables, as well as red, orange and yellow ones, to get enough antioxidants.
Strawberries are also composed of many other nutrients, minerals and vitamins which give them a high nutritional value. Just one cup provides more than 100 percent of the recommended daily amount of vitamin C.
Ounce for ounce, strawberries have more Vitamin C than citrus fruit. Foods rich in Vitamin C may also lower the risk of cancers of the gastrointestinal tract. While often associated with bananas, strawberries also contain potassium which promotes healthy blood vessels and brain function.
Common ways to incorporate strawberries into your diet:
• Add to salad
• Eat alone as a snack
• Add to a smoothie
• Add to yogurt
• Dip in low-fat fruit dip
• Use as a topping for pancakes and waffles
• Add to cereal
• Place on toast instead of jelly or jam
• Dip in antioxidant-rich dark chocolate
• Freeze them and enjoy throughout the year
Strawberry Smoothies
- 8 oz. vanilla yogurt
- 2 cups crushed ice
- 1 cup fruit juice
- 1/4 cup dry milk
- 1 banana or 1/2 cup strawberries
- Strawberries for garnish
Place yogurt, ice, fruit juice, and dry milk into the blender. Peel and break up banana and add to blender. Blend until smooth and then pour into cups. Top with strawberries.
Recipe Source: University of Maine Extension Service
Strawberry and Spinach Salad
This spring salad is teeming with Vitamin A and Vitamin C. The bright green of the spinach and contrasting red of the strawberries is beautiful and the flavors are excellent together.
- 1 pint fresh strawberries
- 2 bunches fresh spinach
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1-1/2 Tbsp. minced green onion
- 1/2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
- 1/2 tsp. paprika
- 1/2 cup olive oil
- 1/2 cup balsamic or cider vinegar
- 2 Tbsp. sesame seeds
Wash strawberries under cool running water. Remove caps and set aside to drain. Wash spinach and remove large tough stems. Tear large leaves into small pieces. Drain.
In a medium bowl combine remaining ingredients and whisk together. Slice strawberries into halves or quarters and place in a large bowl. Add dry spinach. Pour dressing over all and toss.
Recipe Source: University of Illinois Extension Service
Shortcake Short Dough
- 1 stick butter or margarine, softened
- 1/2 cup powdered sugar
- 2 cups flour
- 2 tsp. baking powder
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 1 egg plus 1 egg white
- 1/2 cup skim milk
- 1 tsp. grated lemon peel
In food processor bowl, combine flour, sugar, baking powder and salt. Drop in butter and pulse until mixture resembles coarse meal. Pour into a bowl and set aside. In a small bowl blend milk, lemon peel and one whole egg.
Pour egg mixture into flour mixture, gently mix to form a soft ball of dough. On a floured surface, divide dough in half. Roll into 9 inch circles. Prick each circle with a fork. Brush generously with the remaining egg white, beaten. Sprinkle tops with additional sugar. Bake at 425 degrees for 10 to 12 minutes or until golden brown. Assemble shortcake using hot or cold shortbread.
Recipe Source: University of Illinois Extension Service
Glazed Strawberry Pie
- 1-1/2 quarts strawberries
- 1/2 cup water
- 1 cup sugar
- 2-1/2 Tbsp. cornstarch
- 1 Tbsp. butter
- Red food coloring
- 9-inch baked pie crust
Wash and hull strawberries. Crush 1 pint in a bowl. Reserve remaining 2 pints of berries. In saucepan, combine crushed berries, water, sugar and cornstarch. Bring mixture to a boil and boil for 2 minutes or until clear. Add butter and enough red food coloring to give bright color. Place reserved berries in pie crust and pour mixture over the top. Chill.
Recipe Source: University of Tennessee Extension Service
Strawberries and Cream Salad
- 1 pkg. (6 oz.) strawberry gelatin
- 20 oz. frozen strawberries, thawed or use fresh
- 3 bananas, sliced
- 1 carton (8 oz.) low fat sour cream
Dissolve gelatin in 1-1/4 cups boiling water and mix well. Add strawberries and bananas. Pour half mixture in 8x8x2-inch dish and leave bananas in bottom layer. Chill until firm. Spread sour cream over firm gelatin. Add remaining gelatin over sour cream and chill until firm
Recipe Source: University of Vermont Extension Service
Strawberry Rhubarb Sauce
- 6 cups chopped rhubarb
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 cinnamon stick
- 1/2 cup white grape juice
- 2 cups sliced strawberries
Place rhubarb in slow cooker. Pour sugar over it. Add cinnamon stick and grape juice. Stir well. Cover and cook on low for 5 to 6 hours or until rhubarb is tender. Stir in the strawberries and cook for 1 hour longer. Remove cinnamon stick and chill. Serve over cake or ice cream. Yield: 6 to 8 servings.
Recipe Source: University of Vermont Extension Service
Uncooked Strawberry Jam from Fresh Fruit
Strawberry jam can be made from several commercial pectin products. To make jam with added pectin, follow the instructions of the pectin manufacturer to ensure obtaining a desirable mixture.
- 1-3/4 cups crushed strawberries (about 1 quart)
- 4 cups sugar
- 2 Tbsp. lemon juice
- 1 pouch liquid pectin (3 oz)
- Yields: approx. 4 half-pint jars
Measure 1-3⁄4 cups of crushed strawberries. Place in an extra-large bowl.
Add sugar, mix well, and let stand for 10 minutes. Measure lemon juice into a small bowl. Add liquid pectin and stir well.
Stir into fruit and continue stirring for 3 minutes.
Pour jam into freezer containers or canning jars, leaving ½ inch of headspace. Cover container.
Let stand at room temperature until set (up to 24 hours). Freeze or refrigerate.
*Source: Andress, Elizabeth L., and Judy A. Harrison, So Easy to Preserve, 5th ed. (Athens: University of Georgia Cooperative Extension Service, 2006).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.