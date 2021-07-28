I read with interest Jim King’s column in the July 14 issue, titled “Shop and Save.” I found out why we don’t have, and probably won’t get, any kind of grocery store or market to come to town. This is leading me to my question, why don’t we have a Toyota dealership, or even a repair service, anywhere in Hampshire County? Are these the same reasons we don’t have another grocery store? I probably answered my own questions, but there are hundreds of these makes of cars on the road. You see them everywhere. People have to go to Hagerstown, Winchester or nearby Pennsylvania to buy and get service. It would be nice to have something a little closer.
The weekend of July 16, the Prices met at the homeplace on Route 28 for a 3-day family reunion. Friday evening, several met and had pizza and fellowship and set up for the big day on Saturday. Around 56-60 members met for the lunch at 1 p.m. There were 4 siblings in attendance. Norma Shanholtzer of Springfield, Anna Wheeler and husband Mike of Omaha, Neb., Jeannie Robertson of Fountain, and brother Paul Price of Short Gap. Norma’s daughter Michele Briton and husband Eric of Smithsburg and her family and people from Maryland and Virginia were there. On Sunday, some returned for leftovers and cleanup, and the party ended around 7 p.m. It was a very loving and enjoyable weekend and everyone had a good time.
Sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Hank Frye. Hank passed away July 11 at home. I can remember Hank as a really good carpenter and he helped a lot of people repair their homes after the Flood of ’85. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Prayers go out to those with health issues and in the hospital, especially Arita Ricewick and her daughter Sheila Huffman and the whole Ricewick family.
Amanda Koontz spent this past weekend in Sterling, Va., and visited Kyle Tarrant and helped celebrate his birthday. Rylee Koontz spent Wednesday night with her friend C.J. Gray in Corriganville, Md. Birthday wishes go out to my friend Ray Brown in Pleasanton, Calif., on Aug. 1 and Gig Smith on Aug. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.