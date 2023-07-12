Beverly Malcolm

"Every house is built by someone, but God is the builder of everything." Hebrews 3:4

Birthday Wishes to Robert Haslacker II July 8; Kristen Daughtery, Brad Lambert and Mischell Bohrer all July 9; Melanie Montgomery July 10; Luci Harris July 12; Nancy F. Heavner July 15; Jeff Bohrer July 16; Betty Jo Bohrer July 17; Robert Nub Haslacker III July 18; Gary Ginevan July 21; Julie Masse July 24; Darlene Bradfield July 25.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.