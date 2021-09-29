Fall has officially arrived and is following the same unpredictable path we’ve been on all year. One sure sign winter is coming is the stinkbugs have returned. They are covering our screens and I have found 1 or 2 inside already. We are getting very close to the official 1st frost date. The frost date is the average date of the 1st light freeze in fall or last light freeze in spring. The Farmer’s Almanac says the frost dates for our zip code are the 7th of October and the 4th of May. Since we received a heavy frost on the 19th of May one year, these dates are more of a guideline rather than an absolute. Check forecasts every evening and be ready to cover your tender plants in the garden and to bring in those on the porch or deck.
Since fall is the time when plants are sending energy to the roots in preparation for winter, check your perennials. If a plant has a bald spot in the center, that’s a sure sign it has become overcrowded and needs divided. If your schedule doesn’t allow you the time to do it, it’s OK to wait until early spring. If you decide to divide them now, dig your new holes, cut the plant back to the ground and then proceed with carefully digging it out. Only plant healthy divisions and water well throughout fall so the roots get acclimated before the cold temperatures arrive. If you’re considering planting trees or shrubs, this is the time to do it.
Keep a close eye on your tomatoes and plan to cover or pick any that are green. Green tomatoes can be used to make salsa verde, piccalilli, or green tomato relish. Mexican salsa verde is normally made with tomatillos, but you can use any green tomatoes you want and fried green tomatoes are not only for early summer. Gather up any you don’t cook, wrap them in newspaper, and store them in a cool area for use later in the fall. I can remember going to the basement to get some at Thanksgiving when I was growing up.
It’s time to get your lawn ready for winter by adding the nutrients necessary for it to endure the long cold season. If you are unsure how much or what type of fertilizer your lawn needs, do not be afraid to ask an expert. It may not need anything until spring. Plan to rake fallen leaves and use your mower to go over them to add to your garden or compost pile. Clean up any spent annuals and add them to the compost, always being careful not to add any diseased plants by mistake. Both are inexpensive ways to add to your compost.
I have been going round and round with Facebook this September. They have locked me out of my account. My daughter, who is much better with this online stuff, checked to find out why and the reason was rather interesting. They suspended my account due to inappropriate postings. After pondering this for well over a week, it occurred to me the last post I made was to Eye on Romney, requesting naked lady bulbs. Now we all know what I was asking, but apparently, Facebook did not. My husband and friends found this very amusing, but I didn’t. I proceeded to post them a long explanation and we shall see if it did any good.
Although we’re many weeks away from planting daffodils and other spring-blooming bulbs, it’s not too early to get your beds ready for them by tilling the ground and adding amendments, such as compost, if necessary.
Buy some colorful pansies and a few mums or winter squash for decorating your porch. You can plant the pansies in the ground and have perky flowers throughout the fall. Depending on which variety of pansies you buy, if you cut them back after flowering, they may return in the spring. I have found much more return if we have a mild winter.
Unfortunately, I have not gotten the response to a get-together at the library for a swap of gardener information and seeds as I had hoped. Folks are concerned we’re not out of the woods with regard to the virus, especially with the new strain rearing its ugly head. I can respect that, and the good thing about gardening is there’s always next year. Thank you to all who responded; I appreciate your input.
