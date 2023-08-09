Tomatoes offer fresh summer goodness
Summer means fresh fruits and vegetables are everywhere, including tomatoes. Tomatoes are most definitely at the top of the summertime food list for many of us. Nothing tastes quite as good as a tomato straight off the vine from our own garden, or from local farmers markets. Tomatoes can be enjoyed fresh in salads, on sandwiches, in soups, stuffed, stewed, baked, in sauces, or “as is.”
There are over 10,000 varieties of tomatoes. Whether preserved for later use, or eaten fresh, tomatoes are versatile in creating great tasting recipes. Take advantage of your abundant harvest of tomatoes this summer and capture the nutritional value of what you grew. Consider preserving tomatoes using methods such as canning, dehydrating or freezing. The benefit for you and your family is the year round availability of fresh, quality, homegrown tomatoes to use in a variety of recipes.
Health Benefits
Did you know that the tomato is also full of health benefits? Tomatoes are full of vitamins A, C, and B6, along with potassium, iron, fiber and manganese. Tomatoes are also rich in powerful antioxidants called carotenoids that protect our bodies against certain types of cancers, including prostate, breast, colon, endometrial, pancreatic tumors and lung. The most abundant type of carotenoid found in tomatoes is lycopene. Tomato products are responsible for more than 80% of lycopene in the U.S. diet.
Selection and Storage
Choose tomatoes with bright, shiny skin and firm flesh. Be sure to handle tomatoes gently as they bruise easily. While tomatoes taste best fresh out of the garden, it is recommended that they be used within one week. Store tomatoes at room temperature and out of direct sunlight. Refrigerate only if you will not be able to use them before they spoil.
Fresh Tomato and Corn Salad
- 5 ears fresh corn, shucked
- 10-15 cherry tomatoes, halved or quartered if large
- 1/2 medium red onion, chopped
- 6 Tbsp. olive oil
- 2 Tbsp. cider vinegar
- 1 tsp. sugar
- 1 tsp. kosher salt
- 1/2 tsp. black pepper
- 6 Tbsp. finely chopped fresh basil
In a large pot of boiling water, cook the corn for 3 minutes or just until the starchiness is gone. Drain and immerse the corn in ice water to stop the cooking and to set the color. When the corn is cool, cut the kernels off the cob. Toss the kernels in a large bowl with tomatoes and onions. In a small bowl, whisk together the oil, vinegar, sugar, salt and pepper. Pour over corn mixture and toss. Chill until ready to eat, stir in basil just before serving. Can serve chilled or bring to room temperature.
Recipe Source: University of Tennessee Extension
Tomato, Cucumber and Watermelon Salad
- 1/4 cup red wine vinegar
- 1 1/2 tsp. salt, divided
- 1/4 tsp. black pepper
- 2 Tbsp. sugar
- 1/2 cup olive oil
- 3 cups chopped watermelon
- 3 cups chopped tomato
- 3 cups chopped cucumber
- 1/2 cup chopped red onion
- 1/4 cup chopped basil
- 3/4 cup crumbled feta cheese
In a large bowl, whisk together vinegar, 3/4 tsp. salt, pepper, sugar and oil. Add watermelon, tomatoes, cucumbers and red onion. Toss to coat and let stand 15 minutes. Add remaining 3/4 tsp. salt and basil and stir to mix. Place in serving bowls and top with feta.
Recipe Source: University of Tennessee Extension
Roasted Tomato Basil Soup
- 2-1/2 lbs. Roma tomatoes, halved lengthwise
- 1-1/4 lbs. grape or cherry tomatoes, halved lengthwise
- 8 whole cloves garlic, peeled and smashed with back of knife
- 3 Tbsp. olive oil
- Salt and freshly ground pepper
- 1 large onion, diced
- 1 red bell pepper, deseeded and cut up
- 2 potatoes, peeled and diced
- 3 Tbsp. tomato paste
- 4 cups vegetable broth
- 1 cup lightly packed fresh basil leaves, roughly torn
Preheat oven to 430. Place tomatoes on a baking tray with the garlic cloves. Drizzle with 2 Tbsp. of the oil, season with salt and pepper, and roast for about 25 minutes or until soft and charred on the tops. While the tomatoes are roasting, heat the remaining Tbsp. of oil in a saucepan over medium-high heat.
Add the onions, peppers and potatoes; cook while occasionally stirring, until the onion is translucent and the potatoes begin to crisp on their outer edges, about 6 to 7 minutes.
Stir the tomato paste through the potatoes and onions, pour in the broth; cover and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low; simmer about 15 minutes or until potato is fork tender. Add the roasted tomatoes and garlic and all but 2 Tbsp. of the basil to the broth.
Continue to simmer until the basil is just soft, about 2 minutes. Blend soup using an immersion blender until smooth. For a textured, smoother soup, pour the soup thru a strainer or colander to remove any skins and thick tomato pieces. Serve with the extra basil and shaved Parmesan cheese.
Recipe Source: University of Vermont Extension
Fried Green Tomatoes with Pimento Cheese and Bacon
- 8 oz. shredded Cheddar cheese
- 4 oz. pasteurized process cheese spread (Velveeta)
- 1/4 cup mayonnaise
- 1/4 cup salad dressing
- 1 (4-oz.) jar diced pimiento, drained
- 2 1/4 tsp. sugar
- 1/8 tsp. salt
- 1/8 tsp. black pepper
- 1/2 cup yellow cornmeal
- 1/2 cup flour
- 3/4 tsp. salt
- 1/2 tsp. black pepper
- 1/4 tsp. cayenne pepper
- 4 green tomatoes, sliced 1/4" thick
- 3/4 cup buttermilk
- 4 slices bacon, fried and crumbled
In mixer, combine cheeses and mayonnaise. Add salad dressing, pimiento, sugar, salt and pepper. Set aside. In a flat bowl, combine cornmeal, flour, salt, pepper and cayenne. Heat about 1/2" oil in a skillet. Dredge the tomato slices in the buttermilk and then into the flour mixture. Fry in hot oil until golden on one side, then turn and fry on other side until golden. Top slices with a Tbsp. of the pimento cheese mixture (you will probably have some left over) and sprinkle with bacon. Serve warm.
Recipe Source: University of Tennessee Extension
Spaghetti Sauce with Meat, for canning
Yield: about 9 pints
- 30 lbs tomatoes
- 2-1/2 lbs ground beef or sausage
- 5 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 cup chopped onions
- 1 cup chopped celery or green peppers
- 1 lb. fresh mushrooms, sliced (optional)
- 4-1/2 tsp. salt
- 2 Tbsp. oregano
- 4 Tbsp. minced parsley
- 2 tsp. black pepper
- 1/4 cup brown sugar
To prepare tomatoes, follow directions for spaghetti sauce without meat (see above).
Sauté beef or sausage until brown. Add garlic, onion, celery or green pepper and mushrooms, if desired. Cook until vegetables are tender. Combine with tomato pulp in large saucepan.
Add spices, salt, and sugar. Bring to boil. Simmer, uncovered, until thick enough for serving. At this time initial volume will have been reduced by nearly one-half. Stir frequently to avoid burning. Fill jars, leaving 1-inch headspace. Adjust lids and process in pressure canner according to the most up to date information from the National Center for Home Food Preservation.
Recipe Source: University of Utah Extension
Stewed Tomatoes, for canning
- 4 quarts chopped, peeled, cored tomatoes (about 24 large)
- 1 cup chopped celery (about 1 stalk)
- 1/2 cup chopped onion (about 1/2 medium)
- 1/4 cup chopped green pepper (about 1/4 medium)
- 1 Tbsp. sugar
- 2 tsp. salt
Combine all ingredients in a large saucepot. Cover; cook 10 minutes, stirring to prevent sticking. Ladle hot vegetables into jars, leaving 1-inch headspace. Adjust lids and process in pressure canner according to the most up to date information from the National Center for Home Food Preservation.
Recipe Source: University of Utah Extension
Tomato Paste Salsa, for canning
- 3 quarts tomatoes, peeled, cored, chopped
- 2 cups bottled lemon or lime juice
- 3 cups onions, chopped
- 1 Tbsp. salt
- 6 jalapeño peppers, seeded, finely chopped
- 1 Tbsp. sugar
- 4 long green chiles, seeded, chopped
- 1 Tbsp. ground cumin (optional)
- 4 cloves garlic, finely chopped
- 2 Tbsp. oregano leaves (optional)
- 2 12-oz. cans tomato paste
- 1 tsp. black pepper
Hot Pack: Peel and prepare chile peppers as described. Combine all ingredients in a large saucepan and heat, stirring frequently, until mixture boils. Reduce heat and simmer for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Ladle hot into clean, hot pint jars, leaving 1/2-inch headspace. Remove air bubbles and adjust headspace, if needed. Wipe rims of jars with a dampened, clean paper towel; apply two-piece metal canning lids.
IMPORTANT: The only change you can safely make in this salsa recipe is to change the amount of spices and herbs. Do not alter the proportions of vegetables to acid and tomatoes because it might make the salsa unsafe. Do not substitute vinegar for lemon juice.
Process according to the latest information from the National Center for Home Food Preservation.
Recipe Source: University of Nebraska Extension
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.