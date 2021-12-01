Thanksgiving has passed, Hanukkah ends soon and Christmas will be here before you know it. No matter which holiday you celebrate, bear in mind it’s a time for family and helping others.
I have no idea about the winter forecast, but it will no doubt be cold and nasty. We all know folks who could use a helping hand, whether it’s a warm coat, a few of those tomatoes or beans you canned or just some conversation. That lady or gentleman down the block might appreciate the offer of a ride to the doctor, grocery store or the library.
Talk to your children and lead by your example. Sometimes the smallest thing can bring a smile to someone’s face and that in itself is your reward.
The sun’s rays are moving and cleaning your windows can make a big difference in the amount of light your houseplants receive. Be sure to turn any sunlovers daily, especially your amaryllis, so they grow evenly. The amaryllis is a fast grower and can become top heavy very quickly.
Unfortunately, some amaryllis bulbs come with inexpensive lightweight planters and peat-based soil that dries out quickly, making it lightweight and prone to falling over.
So, while you don’t want it to sit in wet soil, never let it dry out completely. Better yet, plan to repot it in a different planter and soil this summer.
To be sure they get the benefit of all the light available, clean your broad-leaved houseplants such as rubber trees (Ficus elastica) and fiddle leaf fig (Ficus lyrata) regularly. Even jade plants (Crassula ovata) and Pothos could use a bit of cleaning to get rid of dust that can block the sun and reduce their ability to grow well.
Simply wiping the leaves with a soft damp cloth is all that’s needed. There are many expensive leaf cleaners on the market, but a damp cloth will do the job just as well.
If you have garden beds you use every year, you can get them ready now with compost and manure. The freezing and thawing process will work them into the soil for you.
Even if you only till the soil one more time, it will uncover insects trying to burrow in for the winter and expose them to hungry birds. A win-win proposition.
Make certain your bulbs are in a dark, dry place where they can spend the winter. Make a note to check on them regularly for soft spots.
If you’ve left them in their summer pots, let the soil dry out and keep the container in the dark until spring. Dry your onions and garlic and hang them in mesh bags well away from everyone. Apples and potatoes also need their own winter storage space.
It’s time to get out and update your gift list. Hopefully you took some cuttings to root for gifts or you have some herbs potted and ready to go. If you’re taking cuttings from your evergreens to make a wreath or swag, be careful not to ruin the symmetry of the shrub or tree.
Putting together a swag for the front door is much easier than making a wreath and your children can help you. There are simple directions online or ask at the library for a book on using evergreen branches for winter decorations.
Whether you buy one or make your own, don’t forget to spray your wreaths and swags with Wilt Pruf when you hang them up.
They will keep their green color and hold onto their needles much longer. When the greens start to fade after the holidays, spread the branches over plants that will appreciate a little extra winter protection.
Spring Valley Farm has beautiful holiday greens at all of their markets. Their birdseed wreaths are a wonderful inexpensive gift.
On the Saturdays leading up to Christmas, Valley View Greenhouse, along with a lot of other local artists, are selling lots of unusual winter decorations and crafts at the Kettle Stop on the way to Winchester. It’s worth the short trip.
Gift ideas next week.
