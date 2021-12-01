December is a festive month in the town of Romney, and the Hampshire County Public Library is joining in all the fun. We have some great activities for the whole community this month as well as big projects for our library to spruce up for the new year.
As part of Winterfest, HCPL will be a stop on the Cookie Crawl. Come on in Dec. 3 with your cookie bag to get a sweet treat.
It’s time for one of our most popular annual activities. Stop by the Romney Fire Hall on Dec. 11 starting at 8 a.m. to design your very own gingerbread house. HCPL staff will be providing the houses and supplies with which to decorate them until 11 a.m. This activity will take place downstairs in the bay area, so dress warmly! The library will be open during its regular hours on Dec. 11.
All month we’ll be accepting toys in lieu of fines. Just like our Food for Fines program, Toys for Fines will earn you credit toward any outstanding fines, for $1 per toy. Please place your donations in the box by the circulation desk.
Interested in winning a gift basket of cozy Christmas stories? Swing by the circulation desk to claim your free ticket for the Christmas book giveaway. One ticket per patron.
We are renovating. Please be advised, the library will open on a curbside-only basis on Dec. 6 and 7. While the doors may be closed, you can still check out books and discs or use our print/fax services. All you need to do is give us a call, and we will come to you. All returned items should be placed in the exterior drop box. Our doors will open again on Dec. 8, but all bathrooms on the 1st floor will be closed Dec. 8 to 15. Thank you for your cooperation while we make these important improvements to the library.
Upcoming HCPL Events
Dec. 3, 4 p.m. – Winterfest Cookie Crawl.
Dec. 11, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. – Gingerbread Houses (Romney Fire Hall).
Dec. 11, 1:30 p.m. – STEM Experiment/Craft. Learn about light and make a snowflake-themed decoration.
Dec. 14, 1:30 p.m. – Book Club will be meeting to discuss Jennifer Chiaverini’s “Resistance Women.”
Dec. 21, 5:30 p.m. – Family/Craft. We will be making reindeer-themed candy cane ornaments.
Dec. 23 – Giveaway Drawing.
Dec. 24 & 25 – Closed.
Dec. 28, 5:30 p.m. – Youth Night. BYOG (Bring Your Own Game). Bring your favorite board or card game to share with others.
