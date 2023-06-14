Children’s story hour is every Friday at 11 a.m. Themes this month are Three Little Pigs, Goldilocks and the Three Bears and the Three Billy Goats Gruff. Crafts and activities are also provided to go along with the themes.
June 17 at 11 a.m. – Art freestyle. Sketching frogs, one with a flower hat, one with butterfly wings and one sitting on a mushroom. Supplies will be provided but you may bring your own.
June 20 at 11 a.m. – Alka-Seltzer rockets with the WVU Extension office.
June 22 at 1 p.m. – Composting with Candace Delong from the WVU Extension Office.
June 26 at 11 a.m. – UV bead bracelets with WVU Extension Office.
June 27 at 1:30 p.m. – Book club.
Summer reading program 2023
June 1 – signups begin at the library
June 17 – Summer reading program kick-off party at the Wellness Center, noon until 2 p.m.
June 23 – Animal Tales program by the Carnegie Center from noon until 12:45 p.m. Sign ups are required and limited to 20 patrons. Please inquire at the front desk.
June 29 – Kids painting class with Missy Shockey from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Sign ups are required with $5 fee. Inquire at front desk.
June 30 – Tony M., “I’m With the Band” program, 1 p.m.
Beanstack – We will be running our “All Together Now” summer reading program challenge from June 1 until July 22.
Makerspace – Watermelon coasters (painted on a small wooden circle)
Knitters – Meet every Thursday at 11 a.m.
Seed library – Stop by and pick up some seeds for your garden this year.
Passive program – National camping month. Where is your favorite place to camp? Stop by the front desk to get your arrow to post at our campsite.
