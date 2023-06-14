HCPL logo library corner

Children’s story hour is every Friday at 11 a.m. Themes this month are Three Little Pigs, Goldilocks and the Three Bears and the Three Billy Goats Gruff. Crafts and activities are also provided to go along with the themes. 

June 17 at 11 a.m. – Art freestyle. Sketching frogs, one with a flower hat, one with butterfly wings and one sitting on a mushroom. Supplies will be provided but you may bring your own. 

