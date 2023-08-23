As the summer season winds down, let’s not forget to enjoy the cool evenings that often include music and familiar lyrics. No time like the present to get up and enjoy a turn on the dance floor. In addition to exercising, it most likely will bring more joy into our lives as we twirl and move our feet in unison to the music. In addition, we also strengthen the connections with our friends. It’s a win-win situation.
News From The River House:
Thursday, Aug. 24, Chess Club, 12:30–3 p.m. This is a free event, and chess enthusiasts of all levels are invited to attend.
Friday, Aug. 25, Open Mic Night, 6–9 p.m. This is also a free event with entertainment provided by participants who sign up for 15-minute spots to showcase their talents.
Saturday, Aug. 26, Art-For-All, 12–3 p.m. This is a family-friendly free event in which all materials are provided. Explore your creativity with the group.
Sunday, Aug. 27, Herb Club, 1:30–3 p.m. This free monthly club includes a discussion led by a local herbalist and some tea tasting.
Monday, Aug. 28, Yoga in the Gallery, 5:30–6:30 p.m. Maximum of twelve participants. All levels welcome. In addition to yoga postures, breathing and relaxation techniques will be included in the practice.
Friday, Sept. 1, The Bridge Art Show Reception, 7–9 p.m. Come out and celebrate the 13 artists who participated in the show. Light refreshments will be served.
Saturday, Sept. 2, Art-For-All, 12–3 p.m. This is a family-friendly free event in which all materials are provided. Explore your creativity with the group.
Saturday, Sept. 2, Jan Gillies CD Release Party, 5–7 p.m. Jan, along with her friends Jeremy Rodgers and Lani Urreta, will entertain with selections from her new CD “Visions.”
Monday, Sept. 4, Yoga in the Gallery, 5:30–6:30 p.m. Maximum of 12 participants. All levels welcome. In addition to yoga postures, breathing and relaxation techniques will be included in the practice.
News From the Capon Bridge Library:
Please note library hours: Monday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Wednesday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Thursday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Every third Tuesday through November, the library will be hosting Angela Brewer, who will conduct a free Educational Seminar regarding Medicare. RSVP by calling 540-336-3838 or let Nancy at the library know. The next scheduled seminar will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 6 p.m.
Book Club meets on the third Wednesday of each month at 2 p.m. The book chosen for discussion in September is “Where’d You Go Bernadette” by Maria Semple. Children’s story time is Wednesdays at 11 a.m.
The library has a poster for sale, “Bridges Spanning Time, The History of Capon Bridge, Vol. 1: 1700s-1933.” The price of the poster is $10. The corresponding book will be published later this year, $26 each (Shipped $36).
New Books: “The Ferryman” by Justin Cronin; “Private Moscow” by James Patterson & Adam Hamdy; “Cross Down” by James Patterson & Brendan DuBois; “The Happiness Plan” by Susan Mallery; “Zero Days” by Ruth Ware; “You can Trust Me” by Wendy Heard; “A Death at the Party” by Amy Stuart; “Beware the Woman” by Megan Abbott; “What the Neighbors Saw” by Melissa Adelman; “A Deadly Bone to Pick” by Peggy Rothschild
Community Events:
Saturday, Aug. 26, Spaghetti Benefit Dinner and Auction to support Stacy Ratliff-Kesner through her cancer journey, Hope Christian Church, Augusta, WV, 4–7 p.m. Admission with donation. Auction begins at 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 2, Square Dance at Capon Bridge Volunteer Fire Department Hall, 5:30–9:00 p.m. All classes are free, with intro class from 5:30–6 p.m. Donations from $7-$15 appreciated. These funds assist the department with new equipment and expenses. Dinner and refreshments for sale. Cash only please.
Saturday, Sept. 9, Hampshire Highlands Arts & Music Festival, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Romney WV. This fifth-annual festival has something for everyone, including music, tumbling exhibitions, puppet show, food, quick draw competition and much more.
Sept. 9 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Gavin Kline’s Eagle Scout Project, donation chemotherapy care packages drive.
Donations can be dropped off at various locations, including Bank of Romney, FNB Bank, Tearcoat Church and Romney Federal Credit Union. Suggested donations include tissues, hand sanitizer, peppermint candies, pens and crossword puzzle books. Contact Gavin with any questions at gavin.kline@outlook.com.
Capon Bridge Community Center
• Thursday, Aug. 23 – Ruriteen Meeting
• Friday, Aug. 25 – Bible Study Group, 7 p.m.
• Monday, Aug. 28 & Sept. 4th – AA meeting, 7 p.m.
• Tuesday, Aug. 29 & Sept. 5 - 6:30 p.m.
• Thursday, Aug. 31 – Ruritan Board Meeting
• Saturday, Sept. 2 – Ruritan Chicken BBQ and Community Center Yard Sale
Recurring Events:
Every Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. until Oct. 28. Come Meet the Local Farmers at Bent River Trading Co. This event takes place May-October. Items for sale include eggs, meats, vegetables, mushrooms, seedlings, plants, baked goods and much more.
First Tuesday of each month, Amazing Grace Food Pantry, 4–5:30 p.m., located on Christian Church Road.
Second Wednesday of each month, Hampshire Recycling Cooperative Meeting, 1:00 p.m., Capon Bridge Library.
Looking Ahead
Saturday, Sept. 16, 3rd Annual Bluegrass & Old-time Gospel, Music in the Park, 10 a.m. at Central Hampshire Park. Please bring non-perishable food items or a free-will donation. In addition to music, smoked BBQ chicken, hot dogs, sides, chips and beverages will be available. Presented by Delray Christian Church & JJ’s Restaurant and Deli.
Saturday, Sept. 16, 6th Annual K9s for Warriors Ride. Sponsored by American Legion Post 137, this ride includes breakfast from 9–10:45 a.m. with the ride starting at 11 a.m. $5 donation for breakfast with a $20 registration fee for the ride.
Sept. 22 & 23, CB Founder’s Day Festival, Hours 9/22-23 with concert by Rain Crow, living history demonstrations, animal park, silent auction and inflatables for the kids.
Saturday, Sept. 23 – Crafts, food, demonstrations, hayrides, bounce house for the kids and much more. Free Admission; free shuttle to parking.
