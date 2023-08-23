Linda Hill / Capon Bridge 2023

As the summer season winds down, let’s not forget to enjoy the cool evenings that often include music and familiar lyrics. No time like the present to get up and enjoy a turn on the dance floor. In addition to exercising, it most likely will bring more joy into our lives as we twirl and move our feet in unison to the music. In addition, we also strengthen the connections with our friends. It’s a win-win situation.

News From The River House: 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.