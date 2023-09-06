Sometimes when I write this column, I feel like I can get everything out about the topic in one week, while for others it may take a couple.
For the reader, I know that can be difficult because I realize there may be some who didn’t catch last week’s column and they really don’t quite understand when I talk about “in last week’s column.” I encourage those folks to try to find the last article or just do your best to glean from the current what I may have said before.
I never quite thought about that until I got into writing for the Review regularly. My hope as being a weekly columnist for the paper is to have an ongoing conversation with you, one that goes week to week and hopefully you can gather my style/conversation to keep reading as they come out.
As I mentioned in Column 1, there is a great weight for me to write to you every week because I will be held accountable. Held accountable by who? Of course the paper, and members of the Faith community at large, but most importantly, by HIM.
“But I say to you that for every idle word men may speak, they will give account of it in the day of judgment. For by your words you will be justified, and by your words you will be condemned.” (Matthew 12:36-37 NKJV)
In discussing the above, I want to go back and speak about my column from last week. For those who were able to read it, I hope you have a better understanding of the word “REFLECT.”
For those who were not able to catch it, I basically talked about the definition of reflect and how there is a basic level and a more in depth level. Depending how you are using the word, reflect is used as an intransitive or transitive verb. For the lesson, I encourage you to find a copy of last week’s, because this week I want to move on into my thought process about reflecting.
When you look into the mirror, you see a reflection of yourself. When you leave that mirror and walk around in your life, you are a reflection of something. When others look at you, what are they seeing? What are they hearing? What is the mirror of your life showing? You are reflecting something even if you don’t agree with me.
“But the Lord said to Samuel, “Do not look at his appearance or at his physical stature, because I have refused him. For the Lord does not see as man sees; for man looks at the outward appearance, but the Lord looks at the heart.” (1 Samuel 16:7 NKJV)
I know in this example of scripture, the Lord is telling Samuel about appearances and not to look at them the same way as he thought. God looks at the Heart. But also in this verse, we can take a very important lesson about people, about us, we look at the outward.
Some may say, “duh, that is all I can see.” I say, really?
When you see a person pick up a piece of trash that they didn’t leave, what do you see? When you see a person give to help take care of someone, what do you see?
This word I have been stuck on, “reflect,” we must see the value of it. As I think individually about reflecting upon my life and actions, I must also realize how greatly I am a reflection of something to others. We have to spend time in reflection about our actions and motives and at the same time realize that others are also out there reflecting upon them as well. Our self reflection is part of the gift of repentance. The Bible says that it is the “Goodness” of God that leads us to repent. We must spend time in the Word because only then can we see what we are to reflect to the world. As we continue to move forward, remember what Jesus said about “fruit”. Our fruit is a reflection of who we are. We will be known by our Fruit, what others see. (see Matthew 7:16-20 NKJV)
Colby Nichols is a Purchased Possession of Augusta. He is married to his beautiful wife Suzy and is blessed with a son, Canyon, and a daughter, Maysa.
