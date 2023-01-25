Sally Mullins

The weather is changing and rearranging our schedules these days and we just have to go with the flow, as they say. Go out on warmer days and do what needs done and stay in when it’s freezing. That is my amazingly brilliant advice for today. 

This is the time to get out all those crusty clay pots and soak them in vinegar to remove the salt deposits. I usually soak them overnight in an equal part water and vinegar mix. I know you can use less vinegar, but this is easier for me. You can also soak them in a bleach solution, but personally I find bleach to be hard on my hands. This will not only remove the salt, it will also kill microorganisms. For heavily crusted pots, use some steel wool. While you’re at it, sterilize your trowels, shovels and anything else you use around your plants. One hard and fast rule is to never combine any household chemicals for this. You’ll be glad you did when spring rolls around. 

