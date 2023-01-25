The weather is changing and rearranging our schedules these days and we just have to go with the flow, as they say. Go out on warmer days and do what needs done and stay in when it’s freezing. That is my amazingly brilliant advice for today.
This is the time to get out all those crusty clay pots and soak them in vinegar to remove the salt deposits. I usually soak them overnight in an equal part water and vinegar mix. I know you can use less vinegar, but this is easier for me. You can also soak them in a bleach solution, but personally I find bleach to be hard on my hands. This will not only remove the salt, it will also kill microorganisms. For heavily crusted pots, use some steel wool. While you’re at it, sterilize your trowels, shovels and anything else you use around your plants. One hard and fast rule is to never combine any household chemicals for this. You’ll be glad you did when spring rolls around.
Any large urns or jars should be in the basement or shed. If they’re too large to easily move around, turn them upside down or cover them completely so water doesn’t collect in them. Otherwise, the freezing and thawing process will cause them to break. This is especially true for terra cotta or other ceramic containers.
Discard old pesticides, insecticides, or any other chemicals you have left in the garage or shed. I realize they’re expensive, but they lose their potency after a while and won’t really do the job you need them to. Make a note in your garden journal of how much you used and buy a smaller amount next season.
If you need new equipment, this may be a good time to look for off-season specials on garden tillers and other garden tools. And do some research on trickle irrigation. It could save you a lot of time and water.
If you have time, paint the handles of your garden tools red or orange. It will not only help to preserve the wood, it will make it easier to find them in the garden. And please, don’t tell me you’ve never had to look for a trowel or your shovel in the garden or on the lawn when it’s time to quit for the day.
If your terrarium plants are becoming overgrown and looking poorly, rather than trying to cut them back, it’s best to just discard them and start again. Empty the container and then wash the terrarium in hot, soapy water. Begin again with new sterilized soil and plants. When buying new plants, take care to keep them out of the cold when bringing them home. If you are changing a fish tank, empty the used water into a container to use for your plants.
We have many Hens and Chicks (Sempervivum) out in our gardens. My sister-in-law brings me a few new plants every time she visits. This summer I am going to put a few up for the porch (and maybe the deck) and put them outdoors where we can see them year-round. They do very well in terra cotta pots, but for winter I would be afraid the pots might break, so I’ll use flat plastic pots instead. The winter colors can range from green to pink or even a purple cast.
Look around the dollar store for some 4-5 gallon plastic buckets. They’re inexpensive and a good size to grow your container plants. Or even just to start them in. You can have the kids paint them if you want. Just be sure to drill some holes in the bottom so the plants can drain and not set in water. You can start seeds in them or use them as movable planters in the garden or even for the porch or patio.
Start building up your supply of gardening aids, such as plastic milk jugs for use over tender plants early in the season and empty rolls from paper towels and toilet tissue to use as guards to stop cutworms and other garden pests.
Check your lawn and patio furniture for any damage that needs repaired. Same goes for window boxes or other garden items. And if you haven’t done it yet, make sure your cold frame is ready for use. Larry took some screens that needed repaired to the hardware store. Do it now before spring is here and you’re crazy busy.
