1. Throw out all unessential numbers. This includes age, weight and height. Let the doctors worry about them. That is why you pay them.
2. Keep only cheerful friends. The grouches pull you down.
3. Keep learning. Learn more about the computer, crafts, gardening, whatever. Never let the brain idle. “An idle mind is the devil’s workshop.”
4. Enjoy the simple things.
5. Laugh often, long and loud. Laugh until you gasp for breath.
6. The tears happen. Endure, grieve and move on. The only person who is with us our entire life is ourselves (and GOD). Be ALIVE while you are alive.
7. Surround yourself with what you love, whether it is family, pets, keepsakes, music, plants, hobbies, whatever. Your home is your refuge.
8. Cherish your health: If it is good, preserve it. If it is unstable, improve it. If it is beyond what you can improve, get help.
9. Do not take guilt trips. Take a trip to the mall, even to the next county; to a foreign country, but NOT to where the guilt is.
10. Tell the people you love that you love them, at every opportunity AND ALWAYS REMEMBER...
Life is not measured by the number of breaths we take, but by the moments that take our breath away.
Worry about nothing, pray about everything. – Unknown
Thought: How to stay young. Oh goodness, this is some good advice here. Yours truly and Donna Charlton attended the Spring Concert of the Hampshire High School Band at Romney on May 9, where Donna’s grandson and my great grandson Parker Charlton was playing the trumpet. What a great concert! So proud of all the band members. We sure enjoyed it, and I saw a lot of old friends and got to meet new friends. The friends were from Kenny Shoe Factory where I worked for almost 24 years, neighbors, and friends that I have known all my life. I’m so glad to be out and about.
The sun is shining in Rio today; it is a beautiful day. School will soon be out, and school staff, boys and girls will all have the summer off. I am sure they are looking forward to it. We also can’t forget all of the bus drivers that get them there and home; God bless all of you.
Memorial Day is coming up next week, and we hope that everyone has a safe and happy weekend. We must not forget our veteran men and women that fought for our freedom so that we can live in a free America. If you see any veterans out and about, thank them for their service.
Lyle and Brenda Daugherty and Ward, Holly, Marissa, and Gracie Simmons enjoyed a tea luncheon at the Countryside Inn & Tea House in Burlington on Saturday, May 13 to celebrate Mother’s Day. All enjoyed the food and fellowship.
Last Tuesday evening, I had the pleasure of attending my great grandson Camden’s sixth birthday party at my granddaughter Brittany’s for the evening. Time sure does fly by; he is growing up so fast. Happy birthday Cam, we love you.
Burl and Donna Charlton spent from Friday to Sunday in North Carolina attending a college graduation for Emma Charlton at Christopher Newport University. Amy Charlton and Natalie also joined them. A good time was had by all. Congratulations Emma, wishing you the very best in your journey in life; love you.
Gracie Simmons was one of the three dancers from MDG Dance Studio to perform her dance solo at the West Virginia Poultry Pageant on Saturday, May 20 at the Moorefield High School. All the girls did an excellent job!
Happy Birthday wishes to Ward Simmons and Gracie Simmons who will both be celebrating their birthday on May 23.
Happy Birthday to my wonderful sister Ruth Lowell on May 26 (age not told). May you have many, many, more. Happy Birthday to anyone else celebrating birthdays, and get well to all that are ill. Attend church somewhere, and God Bless.
