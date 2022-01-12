The days are getting colder and winter could finally be here, but who knows?
Many of our Lenten roses have buds ready, but don’t seem in a hurry to open. The week between Christmas and New Years had many warm days and we actually transplanted a couple Helleborus foetidus whose seeds had wandered well away from the hellebore bed. They were looking good, but they needed moved.
I am telling this because not only was the ground not frozen, the plants are now doing extremely well in their new home. Now, it’s well known that hellebores are winter bloomers, but transplanting in late December is another thing altogether and I would strongly advise against it.
Suffice it to say the weather has a mind of its own. Those warm days with warm soil can quickly tum into the bitter cold and windy days of winter.
It’s important to keep an eye on the temperatures because we still need to put mulch on many perennials, azaleas and rhododendrons after the ground freezes solid. We mulch heavily so the roots in the frozen soil underneath won’t be affected as the temperatures rise and fall.
Otherwise, as the unprotected soil freezes and thaws, plants can be heaved up and out, possibly causing a lot of damage to the roots. There are all kinds of variables when you’re talking about the ground freezing solid and constant sub-freezing temperatures for 5 days would normally be enough.
However, with the warm days we’ve had so far this winter, I would allow 1 day of 24 hour sub-freezing temperatures to be sure the ground is frozen solid, before putting down any mulch. Put bags of mulch where you can easily get to them when the time comes to use it.
We had a Thanksgiving and a Christmas cactus bloom this year. I meant to get out and get a red one, but got tied up with other things. Holiday cactus always seem to be potted in soil that dries out quickly, so be sure to water frequently, but drain any water from the saucer so they don’t sit in it. If the buds drop off and the stems shrivel, it may be a root problem caused by dry soil. After it finishes blooming, repot in a slightly larger pot in different soil.
This is the time to take a good look at your bare garden and decide if it could benefit from some interestingly shaped shrubs or maybe a small tree. If your winter garden could use a little pizzazz, go by Weber’s or Horton’s nurseries in Winchester and check out their shrubs and trees.
They all look different with no foliage and you might be surprised by what you see. There’s no reason to buy anything now, but it will give you an idea of what’s available. Then you can check prices in your plant catalogs and online.
This is also the time to consider making changes in the summer garden. If you’re running out of planting space, go vertical.
An arbor or trellis can add a whole different look to your garden. There are so many different vines and each can provide a unique garden space.
Sweet potato vines are inexpensive, come in shades of purple and bright green and provide a fast growing colorful vine for anything you want to cover, even a chain link fence. Let your children choose some seeds and plant them somewhere they can roam and you’ll have color all summer.
I don’t know if we’re going to have lots or very little ice and snow, but we need to be ready for what comes our way. If we get an ice storm, do a comprehensive check on your shrubs and small trees and prune any broken branches.
Evergreen shrubs need to have snow tapped gently off their branches so they don’t break and know all your vulnerable shrubs are staked and protected in case of high winds.
Every year is different and if last year you realized a full garden was too much work, think about what would make it easier for you.
Many more folks are gardening these days and we’re all getting older, so why not share some space and harvest with a friend. There’s certainly no reason to totally stop gardening, but maybe it would be better to buy a couple bushels of tomatoes rather than spend the time and energy to grow them.
And, do you really need as many as you’ve always canned? Large barrel planters can provide a lot of space and as long as there’s plenty of sun, they can be close to the house for easy picking.
Smaller containers can be grouped together to make an herb garden by the kitchen door. And consider raised beds for some of those veggies you grow. They’re easier on the back, that’s for sure.
Stay safe and warm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.