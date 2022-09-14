In the Kitchen Homespun 2022

Apples abound

Fall is in the air and apples are one of the delights for many of us this time of the year.  Hampshire County’s apples are in abundance and many will travel from afar to visit our local orchards and farmer’s markets.  According to the National Center for Home Food Preservation, there are over 2,500 varieties of apples in the United States.  Some popular apple varieties used for apple butter include:  Winesap, Stayman, Golden Delicious, MacIntosh, and Jonathan. 

0914 recipes 2.jpg
0914 recipes 3.jpg
0914 recipes 1.jpg

