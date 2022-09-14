Apples abound
Fall is in the air and apples are one of the delights for many of us this time of the year. Hampshire County’s apples are in abundance and many will travel from afar to visit our local orchards and farmer’s markets. According to the National Center for Home Food Preservation, there are over 2,500 varieties of apples in the United States. Some popular apple varieties used for apple butter include: Winesap, Stayman, Golden Delicious, MacIntosh, and Jonathan.
Apples are also a healthy snack for us. They are an excellent source of both soluble and insoluble fiber. Soluble fiber helps prevent cholesterol build-up in the lining of blood vessel walls, while insoluble fiber provides bulk in our intestinal tract. Eating apples with their skins on provides the maximum health benefit. Almost half of the vitamin C content in apples can be found right underneath the skin. Apples may also help reduce the risk for developing cancer. Many cancer-fighting phytochemicals are concentrated in apple skin. Cornell University researchers showed that about 3 ounces of an unpeeled fresh apple provides the antioxidant activity of 1,500 milligrams of vitamin C. Apple consumption may also prevent heart disease and some behaviors associated with Alzheimer’s disease. Other studies have linked eating apples to improving lung health by lowering the risk of developing asthma and lung cancer.
Interestingly, the majority of apples’ fragrance cells are also concentrated in the skin. The cells develop more aroma and flavor as the apple ripens.
When purchasing apples, choose firm apples. When preparing apple slices for snacks or for recipes, an apple corer is a handy tool. Apples may also be dipped in lemon juice or ascorbic acid (can be located in the canning section of stores) to keep apples from turning brown.
Fall Chicken Salad with Apples, Cranberries & Pecans
- 2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
- 1 Tbsp. olive oil
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1 tsp. pepper
- 1 firm apple, skin left on, chopped, about 1-1/2 cup
- 1/2 cup dried cranberries
- 1/2 cup chopped unsalted roasted pecans
- 2 stalks of celery, chopped, about ½ cup
- 2 Tbsp. diced red onion
- 3/4 cup mayonnaise (or Greek yogurt)
- Whole wheat bread
- Lettuce
Preheat oven to 400 with the oven rack in the upper third. Drizzle the chicken breasts with olive oil, salt and pepper. Roast on a parchment lined baking sheet until the chicken breasts reach an internal temperature of 165, about 30 minutes. Remove from the oven and allow to cool to room temperature, about 15 minutes. Chop into 1/2-inch cubes, will be about 2 cups. In a medium-size mixing bowl, combine the chopped chicken breasts, apple, dried cranberries, pecans, celery, onions and mayonnaise. Stir to combine. Serve the chicken salad on whole wheat bread with lettuce to serve as a sandwich, or in lettuce cups to serve as lettuce wraps. Will keep in an airtight container refrigerated for 5 days. The longer it sits in the fridge, the better the flavor.
Recipe Source: University of Vermont Extension Service
Autumn Apple Bread
- 1/4 cup butter
- 2/3 cup sugar
- 2 eggs well beaten
- 2 cups sifted all-purpose flour
- 1 tsp. baking powder
- 1 tsp. baking soda
- l tsp. salt
- 2 cups coarsely grated raw apple
- 1 Tbsp. grated lemon peel
- 2/3 cup chopped walnuts
Peel and core the apples. Chop coarsely in a food processor and remove. Process sugar and butter until blended. Add eggs and process for 20 seconds. Mix flour, baking soda, baking powder and salt. Add alternately with apples to sugar, shortening and egg mixture, processing for 10 seconds after each addition. Add grated lemon peel and walnuts and process for 3 seconds. Bake in a greased and floured loaf pan (8x5x3-inches) at 350 for 50 to 60 minutes. Do not slice until cold. If you do not have a food processor, follow the above sequence but chop apples with a knife. This delightful quick bread will enhance any meal but is particularly good toasted for breakfast.
Recipe Source: University of Vermont Extension Service
Apple-Nut Bread Pudding
- 4-1/2 cups 3/4-inch bread cubes, from stale bread
- 3 large eggs
- 1-1/4 cups milk or light cream
- 1/4 cup boiled cider or apple juice concentrate
- 2 tsp. vanilla
- 1/2 cup brown sugar
- 1-1/2 tsp. apple pie spice
- 1/2 cup raisins or dried cranberries
- 1-1/2 cups diced unpeeled apple
- 3/4 cup chopped walnuts, lightly toasted
- 2 Tbsp. butter, melted
Preheat the oven to 325. Generously butter a 9-inch square baking dish. Place the bread cubes in a large bowl. Beat together the eggs, milk or cream, boiled cider or apple juice concentrate and vanilla plus the brown sugar and spice; pour over the bread and stir. Add the raisins or cranberries, apples, and nuts. Stir and transfer to the prepared pan. Drizzle the melted butter over the top. Bake for 35 minutes, or until no liquid shows when you tilt the pan; the pudding will appear firm. Remove the pudding from the oven and serve warm, or refrigerate until ready to serve and reheat.
Recipe Source: University of Vermont Extension Service
Slow Cooker Apple Pork Roast
- 3 apples with peel, cored and cut into 8 wedges
- 1 small red onion, roughly chopped
- 1/8 tsp. ground cinnamon, or to taste
- 3 to 4 lbs. pork shoulder roast
- 1/4 tsp. salt, or to taste
- 1/2 tsp. black pepper, or to taste
- 1 jar (12 oz.) cinnamon-flavored applesauce
- 1/4 tsp. cinnamon, or to taste
Place the apples and onion into the bottom of a slow cooker, and sprinkle with 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon. Rub the pork roast with salt and pepper, and place it on the layer of apples and onions in the slow cooker. Pour the applesauce over the roast, and dust the top with 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon. Cook on HIGH setting for 8 hours. Serve the roast topped with the sauce, apples, and onions. Recipe may be doubled for large crowds.
Recipe Source: University of Vermont Extension Service
Apple Butter
- (8-9 pints)
- 8 lbs. apples
- 2 cups cider
- 2 cups vinegar
- 2-1/4 cups white sugar
- 2-1/4 cups packed brown sugar
- 2 Tbsp. ground cinnamon
- 1 Tbsp. ground cloves
Wash, remove stems, quarter and core fruit. Cook slowly in cider and vinegar until soft. Press fruit through a colander, food meal or strainer. Cook fruit pulp with sugar and spices, stirring frequently. To test for doneness, remove a spoonful and hold it away from steam for 2 minutes. It is done if the apple butter remains mounded on the spoon. Another way to determine when the butter is cooked adequately is to spoon a small quantity onto a plate. When a rim of liquid does not separate around the edge of the butter, it is ready. If canning, fill clean, hot jars with hot apple butter leaving 1/4-inch headspace. Process according to the current recommendation from the National Center for Home Food Preservation http://nchfp.uga.edu/how/can_02/apple_butter.html. (Current recommendation: boiling water canner – Pints, 5 minutes and Quarts, 10 minutes.
Source: Penn State Extension Service
Apple and Maple Streusel Muffins
- 1-1/2 cups oatmeal
- 1-1/2 cups coarsely grated apple
- 1 cup maple syrup
- 3/4 cup plain yogurt
- 2 eggs, beaten
- 3 Tbsp. melted butter
- 1-3/4 cups flour
- 1 Tbsp. baking powder
- 3/4 tsp. baking soda
- 3/4 tsp. salt
- 1 tsp. cinnamon
- 1/2 cup chopped pecans
Streusel topping:
- 1/3 cup oatmeal
- 1/4 cup flour
- 1/4 cup brown sugar, firmly packed
- 1 tsp. cinnamon
- 1/4 cup melted butter
Preheat oven to 400°F. Make streusel topping: Combine 1/3 cup oatmeal, 1/4 cup flour, 1/4 cup brown sugar, 1 tsp. cinnamon and 1/4 cup melted butter until crumbly; set aside. Make muffin batter: In a bowl, combine oats, apple, maple syrup, yogurt, eggs and melted butter. In another bowl, combine flour, baking powder, soda, salt, cinnamon and pecans. Stir liquid ingredients into flour mixture until just combined; do not over-mix. Spoon batter into 18 greased, large muffin tins. Top muffins with streusel topping. Bake about 20 minutes or until tops are springy to the touch. Let muffins cool on wire rack. Yield: 18 muffins.
Recipe Source: University of Vermont Extension Service
Turkey Waldorf Salad Wraps
- 4 thin slices of cooked turkey
- 2 celery ribs
- 1 apple, cut into matchsticks
- 1/3 cup walnuts
- 1/4 cup raisins
- 1/4 cup mayonnaise
- 4 lettuce leaves
- 2 large tortilla wraps*
Spread each wrap with mayonnaise to suit. Layer lettuce leaves, then turkey. In food processor, finely chop walnuts, raisins and celery. Spread over turkey. Add apple sticks. Roll, cut in half and secure with skewers. *Note: spinach flavored tortilla wraps work nicely.
Recipe Source: University of Vermont Extension Service
Sausage with Apple Sauerkraut
- 2 medium sweet onions, sliced
- 4 Tbsp. butter
- 4 medium apples, peeled and shredded
- 2 Tbsp. lemon juice
- 2 cans (8 oz.) sauerkraut, rinsed and well drained
- 1 cup unsweetened apple juice
- 1 tsp. caraway seeds
- 1 tsp. fennel seeds, crushed
- 2 lbs. smoked Polish sausage
In a large skillet, sauté onions in butter for 15 minutes or until lightly browned. In a bowl, toss the apples with lemon juice. Add the apples, sauerkraut, apple juice, caraway and fennel to the onion. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat, cover and simmer for 15 minutes. Meanwhile, heat sausage according to package directions; cut into slices. Serve with sauerkraut.
Recipe Source: University of Vermont Extension Service
Oven Baked Pancake with Apples
- 3/4 cup flour
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 3 Tbsp. sugar (divided)
- 2 large eggs
- 1 cup milk
- 3 Tbsp. unsalted butter, melted
- 1-1/2 cups golden delicious apples (or other baking varieties)
- 1/2 tsp. cinnamon
Preheat oven to 425, and generously butter a well-seasoned 10-inch cast iron skillet. Into a large bowl, sift together flour, salt, and 1 tablespoon sugar. In medium bowl whisk together eggs, milk and butter. Whisk egg mixture into flour mixture until combined well. Peel and core apples. Cut apples into wedges and toss with 1 tablespoon sugar and cinnamon until well covered. Pour pancake batter into skillet and arrange apple wedges evenly on top. Bake pancake for 20 minutes. Reduce temperature to 350 and bake pancake 10 minutes more, or until edge is puffed, cake is golden and center is set. Sprinkle pancake with remaining tablespoon sugar and serve immediately with maple syrup.
Recipe Source: University of Vermont Extension Service
Apple Walnut Salad
- 1/3 cup honey
- 1/4 cup white balsamic vinegar
- 2 Tbsp. olive or flaxseed oil
- 8 cups torn romaine lettuce
- 4 cups fresh baby spinach
- 6 slices sweet onion, quartered
- 1 cup cubed Jarlsberg or Swiss cheese
- 1 medium apple, chopped
- 1 cup coarsely chopped walnuts
- 1/4 cup dried cranberries
In a small bowl, whisk the honey, vinegar and oil; set aside. Just before serving, place remaining ingredients in a large bowl; drizzle with the vinaigrette and toss to coat.
Recipe Source: University of Vermont Extension Service
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.