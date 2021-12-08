ROMNEY — Troop 32 is inviting all boys and girls to the Christmas parade in Romney.
Troop 32, going as Elves in Toyland, is going to have a float in the parade and we are tossing toys all throughout the parade route. We have collected, washed and refurbished 1434 toys ready to be tossed to community members.
We are thankful to the Hampshire Review for organizing, once again, after the pandemic, the Christmas parade. Troop 32 will be joined by Bret Hano, Eagle Scout siblings and cousins, Bay, Chilton, Aria, Hailey and Chloe.
We will also have Donna Grant Hagg joining us. Milda V. Mullins, chairperson, and Milda Marie Mullins, Scoutmaster, will also be driving and riding the float, respectively.
We hope to bring a little happiness to the children we find on the parade route. May everyone have a very Merry Christmas and happy holidays. If you want to join our troop and are between 11 and 17 years old, you can get more information by calling Milda V. Mullins at 304-496-7530.
