ROMNEY – It takes tenacity to reach the finish line. Many try, but few succeed.
On Aug. 1, Cub Scout Pack 32 of Romney celebrated 11 Scouts who completed their Arrow of Light rank, Cub Scouting’s highest rank. According to Laurel Highland Council Deputy Scout Executive Alan Parks, typically only about 10 percent of Scouts earn the Arrow of Light rank. Those familiar with the Scouting program will recall that earning the Arrow of Light rank puts a Scout on a firm footing toward earning Scouting’s highest rank: Eagle Scout.
In Cub Scouting, to earn the Arrow of Light rank, a Scout must complete adventures focused on “Building a Better World,” “Duty to God in Action,” as an “Outdoor Adventurer” and “Scouting Adventure.” Through these adventures the Scouts learn about things such as: US flag history; rights and duties as a citizen; meet with a government official; duty to God; service to your family, neighborhood and community; and leadership.
They also learn about life skills such as being in the outdoors during extreme weather, cyber security and safety; tying critical knots like a bowline; and how to protect themselves and what to do when faced with practical, real-world threats, from cyber bullying to smart choices to inappropriate physical contact. These Scouts also learn about the “Outdoor Code” and how to “Leave No Trace” when in the outdoors. Additionally, the Scouts must complete one or more of 21 electives on topics as diverse as art, engineering, science, home repairs, or music, game design, sports and many more topics.
At their annual Blue and Gold banquet where all the Scouts are recognized for their rank achievements, 14 Scouts were singled out for recently completing their rank requirements. Lily Rothgeb completed her Tiger rank, Paris Stewart completed her Bear rank and Bryson Stewart completed his Webelos rank. Additionally, the leaders of Cub Scout Pack 32 and its chartering organization, Romney First United Methodist Church, are particularly proud to acknowledge and congratulate the following Scouts for earning Cub Scouting’s highest rank, the Arrow of Light: Garrett Ark, Jacob Fields, Justin Gillette, Wyatt Hooker, Jacob Leake, Zachary Malcolm, Hana Marshall, Joseph Mullins, Eli Skipper, Kayden Stewart and Xavier Valle.
Like most things in life these Scouts did not accomplish this feat alone. They were helped by parents, grandparents and others, but particularly by their Den Leader Kim Gillette, who has shepherded some of them for years so they could achieve the penultimate Cub Scouting rank. As a point of reference, this is the largest “class” of Arrow of Light Scouts in Pack 32’s recent history (perhaps ever).
Cub Scout Pack 32 is especially privileged to have the support of many local leaders, and helping to celebrate the Cub Scouts achievements at the Blue and Gold banquet were Delegate Ruth Rowan and her husband Tom, and Romney Mayor Beverly Keadle and her husband. Also, in attendance to accept all the Scouts continuing on the Scouting trail were delegations from Scouts BSA troop 76 for boys and troop 9076 for girls, led by Scoutmasters Shaun Steinemann and Doug Stokes respectively.
The Scouts of Cub Scout Pack 32 predominantly attend the following schools or are home schooled: Romney, Augusta, Springfield – Green Spring, Slanesville and John J. Cornwall Elementary Schools and the WV Schools for the Deaf and Blind, and new members are always welcome. Families with youth entering grades K through 5 interested in joining Pack 32 can do so either on-line by going or https://my.bsa.us/527paa0032mb and using the discount code ‘July’ (without the apostrophes) or by completing a paper application. For more information, call or text Committee Chairman Rick Hillenbrand at 703-477-5835.
