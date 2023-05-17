Hours
Senior centers have board games, puzzles and room to visit. Romney has a billiards table.
Romney (304-822-2465): 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday; lunch at noon.
Springfield (304-822-7627): 3-5 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; supper at 4.
Capon Valley View (304-856-3650): 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday and Friday; lunch at noon
Activities
Thursday, May 18, Romney: 11:30 a.m. Performance by musician Joe Doyle.
Thursday, May 25, Springfield: 3-4 p.m. Memorial Day-themed Bingo with themed prizes.
Friday, May 26, Springfield: 3:30-5 p.m. All-American BBQ dinner.
*Romney’s Tai Chi class will be postponed until further notice
Menus
• Meals cost for those 60 and over is a voluntary donation based on monthly income; $7 for those under 60.
• Seniors are allowed only one meal at a Hampshire County Senior Center per day.
• When schools are closed due to road conditions or dismiss early, the senior centers will be closed.
• Menus are subject to change
• For more about home delivery or dine-in meals, call Susan Copenhaver at 304-822-2465.
Home delivery
Thursday, May 18 – Baked fish tail, brown rice with pinto beans, broccoli, wheat bread, pineapple chunks, pudding
Friday, May 19 – Chicken sandwich with lettuce and tomato, mac and cheese, salad greens with beets, peaches
Monday, May 22 – Philly cheesesteak sub with peppers and onions, stewed tomatoes, carrot sticks with dip, banana, honey bun
Tuesday, May 23 – Chicken tenders, potato salad, lima beans, mixed berries, biscuit dessert
Wednesday, May 24 – Meatloaf, scallop potatoes, green beans, wheat roll, salad with tomatoes, fruit
Thursday, May 25 – Hot turkey sandwich with gravy, mashed potatoes, mixed veggies, grapes
Friday, May 26 – Sloppy Joes with cheese, baby baker potatoes, coleslaw, baked apple slices, cookies
Romney (Noon)
Wednesday, May 24 – Meatloaf, scallop potatoes, green beans, wheat roll, salad with tomatoes, fruit
Thursday, May 25 – Hot turkey sandwich with gravy, mashed potatoes, mixed veggies, grapes
Springfield (4 p.m.)
Thursday, May 18 – Cheeseburger with bun, lettuce and tomato, French fries, veggies and dip, banana, dessert
Friday, May 19 – Chef’s choice
Tuesday, May 23 – Baked fish, rice with vegetables, broccoli, roll, fruit, dessert
Thursday, May 25 – Ham and turkey sub with cheese, lettuce and tomato, potato and chips, apple salad, dessert
Friday, May 26 – BBQ chicken, potato salad, baked beans, pasta salad, strawberry shortcake
Capon Valley View (Noon)
Friday, May 19 – Chicken sandwich with lettuce and tomato, mac and cheese, salad greens with beets, peaches
Tuesday, May 23 – Chicken tenders, potato salad, lima beans, mixed berries, biscuit, dessert
Friday, May 26 – Sloppy Joes with cheese, baby baked potatoes, coleslaw, baked apple slices, cookies
The Committee on Aging sponsors the following bus trips, which are on schedule for 2023.
• The Ark Encounter & Creation Museum: This summer bus tour to Ohio is scheduled for July 17-21. The trip features four nights of lodging in the Cincinnati area and boasts cultural experiences with admission to the Ark Encounter, Cincinnati Museum Center and Creation Museum. The BB Riverboat sightseeing cruise also ensures an enjoyable experience.
• The Branson Show Extravaganza: Check out the “Live Music Show Capital of the World” in Branson, Missouri. Scheduled for Sept. 17-23, this seven-day, seven-night tour features three morning and three evening shows and a stop at the Missouri Civil War Museum in St. Louis before heading back home.
For costs and more information call 304-822-4097.
If you are interested in volunteering at the Committee on Aging office or senior centers, call 304-822-4097 and speak with Julie.
Call 304-822-4097 if you need Depend undergarments. The committee has a limited supply available free on a first-come, first-served basis.
Romney Senior Center — 304‑822‑2465
Springfield Senior Center — 304‑822‑7627
Capon Valley View Center — 304-856-3650
Administrative offices — 304‑822‑4097
The Committee on Aging offers in-home care services through several programs. Services are under the supervision of a Registered Nurse and provided by professional staff members who receive training in CPR, First Aid, OSHA, HIPAA,
Abuse/Neglect/Exploitation, Dementia care, Ethics, Professionalism and Direct Care. Each program has its own eligibility criteria and pay options. For detailed information, please call 304-822-4097.
Transportation is available to seniors (at least 60 years of age) on a first-come, first-served basis to senior centers, doctor appointments, grocery shopping and running of other errands. Suggested donations are based on travel location.
For more information, please call 304-822-4097.
Reminder: If schools are closed due to weather conditions, we will be closed.
Email: aginginhamp@hardynet.com
Website: www.aginginhampshire.us.
