Kitty’s suffering from writer’s block this week (although she had no idea we would tell you that), so here’s a classic of hers from this time of year in 2017.
Last Saturday, on Earth Day, my friend shared an article about how being in nature helps you de-stress. It reported that being outside helps reduce cognitive fatigue and stress and is helpful with depression and anxiety. I think that’s true.
I’m much more relaxed after spending the day at the beach in the summer. Likewise, I can’t help but feel a sense of peace after hiking through and observing some of the beautiful areas of our state. Even just being outside working in my flowerbeds or sitting in the rockers on our front porch leaves me feeling less stressed.
Before I ever read this article, I instinctively knew that when my blood gets boiling the best thing I can do is go outside and get some fresh air. Case in point, this past week, just three months past its warranty, our dishwasher stopped working. I called the manufacturer to see if they could help troubleshoot the problem. That was a disaster. The conversation started with the technical support person being unable to understand and pronounce my name. It ended, a few minutes later, with me saying, “I find this conversation to be extremely frustrating. You’ve not been helpful AT ALL. I’ll just call our local repair shop.”
I was mad. I paced around the kitchen for a few minutes giving the dishwasher the evil eye (and an occasional kick). Then, realizing that wasn’t getting me anywhere, I grabbed my headphones and went outside to mow the yard. The first song on the queue as I dropped the blade down was “I Saw God Today.” I laughed. Sometimes HIS hints aren’t all that subtle.
Sure enough, by the time the song was over, I had taken a few swipes around the yard. The smell of fresh cut grass wafted in the air. The sun was shining down on me. I could see the branches on our trees coming to life. I was calmer…more relaxed. Just like that, a broken dishwasher, though inconvenient, didn’t seem like all that big of a deal.
Last week, our youngest Savage and I were running errands. When we passed the play area in the mall, she became upset. “Why does it have a height requirement? I still want to play there. I hate this mall. They’ve ruined my happy place.” Even after I agreed it was a great injustice and promised to write a letter of protest, she didn’t stop sulking until…we got outside.
I see it all the time. Our Savages can go from bickering with one another in the house to jumping happily together outside on the trampoline. When something in a video game “just isn’t fair,” playing in the yard seems to fix it. Bike rides, scooters, Nerf wars, kicking soccer balls, or shooting baskets all seem to help turn foul moods around.
It seems our happy place has been right outside our door all along. Like my friend’s article said, there’s something about nature that helps even the grumpiest Savage de-stress.
(0) comments
