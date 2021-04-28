Thought: Character is who you are when no one is watching. (Author unknown)
It is a beautiful day today in Rio. We had a wonderful rain yesterday and last night. The flowers are blooming and spring (I think) is finally here. We can meet outside and enjoy God’s beautiful world. Restaurants are open and churches are open. We must wear our masks to beat this awful Covid virus.
The Short Mountain South Subdivision held their annual meeting outside on Sunday, April 25, at the home of Ward and Holly Simmons. This was the 1st meeting since spring of 2019 before the Covid. It was nice to finally get together to discuss the business of the subdivision.
Deepest sympathy to the Edna (Rinker) Simmons Srout family. Edna worked at Kinney Shoe Factory with a lot of us.
Kirby American Legion Post #134 lost another member, Seymore “Butch” Swisher, in a car accident on Friday, April 16, 2021. Our deepest sympathy to the family.
Congratulations to Marissa Simmons who was inducted into the Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society through Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College. The virtual induction ceremony was held on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 6 p.m. Marissa is the daughter of Ward and Holly Simmons of Rio, granddaughter of Lyle and Brenda Daugherty also of Rio, and granddaughter of the late Richard and Janet Simmons.
Get well wishes to all that are sick.
News is scarce. If you have any news you would like to share, please call.
Until next time, stay warm, healthy and enjoy life. God Bless!
