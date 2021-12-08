With the temperatures growing colder and the towns within the county lighting Christmas lights, it’s easy to see that Christmas is just around the corner.
Many stores have joined in the festivities by decorating for the holidays, and churches have begun celebrating the Advent season. As all the traditional trappings surround us, it would be easy to see Christmas as just a sentimental scene meant to promote unity in an often-hostile world.
But Christmas is more than that. The Bible tells us that the birth of Jesus wasn’t only meant to be a beautiful event bringing peace on earth. Christmas also celebrates the fulfillment of a promise made long ago. The promise that God would send a Messiah.
The Christmas story doesn’t begin in the Gospel accounts. Although each of the Gospel writers relates the story of the birth of Jesus in their own way, the 1st book of the Bible is where we find the 1st promise of a Messiah.
In Genesis 3:15, we read, “I will put enmity between you and the woman, and between your offspring and her offspring; he shall bruise your head, and you shall bruise his heel.” This announcement comes after Adam and Eve fall into sin in the garden of Eden. It’s a pivotal point in history as humanity’s relationship with God is broken.
But even amid this brokenness, God promises to send a Savior. That’s the story of Christmas.
Sin shattered the world, alienating us from God. Darkness ensued, enveloping the world where we live. Left to our own devices, we couldn’t make things right or save ourselves.
Christmas is a celebration of God’s faithful fulfillment of the promise in Genesis. The light of God’s Son broke into our world of darkness. The shepherds rejoiced over the light of this glory as the angels sang of God’s peace on earth.
As the wise men come to kneel before the King of kings, it becomes clear that God sent this child to change the world. When Simeon finally holds the baby in his arms, he praises God for fulfilling His promise.
This Christmas, take time to remember that the birth of Jesus is God’s answer to your deepest need. When sin entered the world, our only hope was that God would send us a redeemer — a Savior who would crush the enemy and restore our relationship with God.
When you think of the manger holding the baby Jesus, it may be hard to see the cross, but its message is there. God sent His Son into a world full of the darkness of sin. That light still shines today, and it reminds us that we can celebrate the birth of Jesus knowing it was absolutely necessary. Merry Christmas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.