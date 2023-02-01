Great news from Horn Camp; a few days ago, Horn Camp Harry – the local weather predicting groundhog – came crawling from underneath the old one-room school house, looking a bit bewildered. The Mayor is humoring him with special treats, and he promises to be wide awake and ready for his NEWS on Thursday morning.
Not much is happening in the community — special belated birthday wishes to Tammy Ayers on the 27th and her grandson Kandence Ayers also celebrated his second birthday recently. Both of my children also celebrated January birthdays – Cindy Twigg on the 26th and Bradley on the 9th with the big 50! Happy birthday to all these and also to Blake Funk on his 13th, and to Jeff Everett, Bob Haines, Mrs. Zanna Bean, Mary Lou Hott and Jacie Freasier.
