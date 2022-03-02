I have spent much time praying that my brothers and sisters would all make things right with God before they were to meet Him face to face. It seemed like in their younger years God was often the furthest thing from their mind.
However, as they each got older, 1 by 1 they began attending church and to the best of my knowledge, most of them developed a relationship with God. I know that is something that is between them and God, but thankfully they her their confession of faith which set my heart at ease, as well as the hearts of our Mom and Dad.
I had grown up in church ever since I was old enough to to understand the stories of the Bible and the importance of confessing one’s need of a Savior who could forgive us of our sins and reconcile us back to the Father.
Still, I knew there were a few brothers who for whatever reason were reluctant to make a commitment to Christ.
One brother in particular had never shown any interest in church or God. He had been diagnosed with a terminal cancer and I could tell from time to time that he was giving contemplating the details of his exit from this life to his eternal destination.
He and I had never really been close, not because of any wrongdoings between he and I, but because of our age difference. I was the youngest of 16 children; he was 1 of the older ones and was gone from home, served in the military, participated in the Korean War, married and had a child before I was even a gleam in my daddy’s eye.
One day I noticed him sitting by himself in what used to be Brookside Restaurant along Frye’s Flat west of Augusta. Knowing that he was facing a probable death sentence from the cancer that had attacked his body, I walked over, pulled up a chair and sat down across from him.
He looked up at me and without hesitation spoke, getting right to the point.
“Donnie, I wouldn’t mind dying if I could only know where I was going when it happened,” he said.
‘’Do you really mean that?” I asked, “because the Bible tells us that we can know that we have eternal life.”
“And you really believe that?” He asked with as much sincerity and forethought as I had ever heard from him.
“I haven’t always been the example of a model Christian,” I told him. I admitted to him my shortcomings and downfalls and told him that believed in Jesus to the point that I have staked my eternal destination on this gospel, asking Jesus to forgive me because I believed that He is the Son of God and that He died, paying the price for my salvation.
There in that little restaurant that morning a man’s life was changed and his eternal destination was secured by a sincere prayer addressed, not to me, but to One who gave His life to redeem him.
I thought about this conversation and prayer recently during a trip my wife and I took to Baltimore to visit our daughter and son-in-law and to celebrate our foster grandson’s 1st birthday, traveling into the heart of the city on a Friday night and giving Ms. Google my full attention as she gave me exact directions to our location.
I commented to my wife as we drove through heavy traffic about how much I appreciated Ms. Google’s assistance.
“I really don’t mind driving in this kind of traffic as long as I can be sure that I know where I am going.” I said. “I just don’t like the uncertainty of not knowing how to get there.”
I smiled to myself and thanked the Great God of heaven for laying out the destination so clearly in His word.
“The preaching of the cross is foolishness to them that perish, but to those of us who believe, it is the power of God.” (1 Corinthians 1:18) o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.