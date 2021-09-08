In recognition of the 2021 Arts & Music Festival, the Hampshire County Public Library is partnering with the Hampshire County Arts Council to offer several bee-themed crafts. During the festival, the library will be providing 2 grab-and-go craft bags that are focused on the topic of bees and pollination. Grab some paints to design your own bee, or try a STEM experiment that lets YOU be the bee.
September is National Library Card Sign-Up Month. It’s a great time to sign up for your very own library card if you haven’t already. Library patrons can use their card for more than checking out physical books and movies. You can also use your card to gain access to online services that allow you to rent e-books and stream selected films. Individuals who sign up for a new library card during the month of September will be entered into a drawing.
If you love coming to the library to do in-person activities (Storytime, Lego Night, STEM, Family/Craft, Teen Night), you can earn a reward. Pick up a “punch card” at the circulation desk and ask a staff member to initial the card after every live library activity you attend. Attend 10 activities to win a prize. This offer will be available year-round.
Have overdue library books? Sept. 13 through 17 is Fine Free Week.
Upcoming HCPL Events
Every Friday, 11 a.m. – Children’s Storytime.
Sept. 11 – Arts & Music Festival. Drop by the festival grounds to get a library craft bag. The grab-and-go bags will be themed around the subject of bees and pollination.
Sept. 21, 5:30 p.m. – Family/Craft Night. Bottle decorating. Paint a bottle with your own design. Space for this activity is limited, so please call in or stop by the library to sign up.
Sept. 28, 1:30 p.m. – Book club will be discussing Marie Benedict’s “The Only Woman in the Room.”
Sept. 28, 5:30 p.m. – Teen Night. Join us in the A/V room for a game of bingo.
Oct. 1 – Library Card Sign-Up Month Drawing.
