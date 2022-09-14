The Bethel Baptist Church celebrated the 150th anniversary last week, Sept. 4th with special service and a dinner after.
Pastor John and Donna Vetters have served the Church for the past 22 yrs. Wayne Lupton was recognized as the oldest member. Special guest and music from different groups were present. Everyone especially enjoyed the old pump organ that was played by Chris Weaver — a family member donated it to the church in its early days.
The Church was organized with James Craven Poland and his wife Martha Ellen Heare Poland. They were responsible for staring services here. John Heare and wife donated the land for the church building, a cemetery was later added in back. Elder J. Thompson Power and his wife Sally Ann were the first ministering couple here for several yrs.
Kirby also had a single-room schoolhouse and it was known as Bethel School. It served the community from earlier 1800’s until 1952, and church services were conducted there before the church building was open,
Another church in the community (during this era) was a Methodist located a few miles up Grassy Lick Valley in 1855. A new Church was built in 1886 and used until 1907 when it was destroyed by a fire following the Christmas Eve service.
The present-day Methodist Church still stands and serves the community. In the 1800’s, a circuit-rider would visit the different communities and preach at Grassy Lick Valley Church and come by Horn Camp School House and preach – going from there to Mount Olive Church for afternoon service. This beautiful old building still stands, used as a machine shop located on the Mt. Olive Rd. with a cemetery across the road with many of the neighboring folks from the 1800 and early 1900’s buried here. Many of the names of this community were Beans, Funks, Klines and Billers.
A different church serving the area is the Bean Settlement Church of the Brethren or was known in the 1800’s when built to be the Dunkards. Many of the elder Horn Camp families were active members here. It is still an active church today.
A special happening took place in one of these old churches. We shared a bit of history while at the Hott’s Chapel Methodist. I am very excited to announce that Mark Hott, lifetime resident of Grassy Lick and member of the church, was married to Kimberlee Wolfe Bergdoll in a beautiful wedding with reception following in the Valley. They will be making their home here, at the home of the late Wayne and Patty Hott. Congratulations.
Special belated wishes to a couple youth celebrating their 16th birthdays. Miss Morgan Michael was honored with a party on Sept. 4. Braxton Billmeyer celebrated on Sept. 10. Both parties were held at Grassy Lick Community Center. Family and friends enjoyed celebrating with both.
Greg Rinker spent time in Mississippi with his brother Bobby and sister-in-law Kathy. Keep Bobby in your prayers with health issues.
Also prayers to Tonya Otworth, a surgical patient in Winchester. Prayers to all others with health problems.
Maxine Lupton Haines (originally from here, but now a resident at E. A. Hawse Health Care Unit) will be having a birthday on Sept. 21. Also, upcoming birthdays of neighbors include; Corrina Reynolds, Francis Haines, Rick Lupton, Dwight Racey, Mark Landis, Alan Cox and Rev. Jed Metzler. A couple belated wishes go to: Buster Snider and Zanna Saville Mathias. Sorry to be late but I wish each of you a blessed birthday.
Anniversary wishes to Mitchell and Debbie Bean on Sept. 24. Debbie will also be celebrating a birthday on Sept. 27.
Ernie and I enjoyed having a visit with Amanda Twigg, Perry Castco, Dashell Conard and Gabe Simms, recently.
Joyce Binghan of Augusta recently entertained with several family members with an enjoyable cookout .
There was also a cookout at the home of Harry and Helen Pyles of Augusta last Sunday in honor of granddaughter, Ashlyn Ramsay who was a recent law student graduate and passed the bar exam. It was enjoyed by family members. Congratulation Ashlyn.
A reminder that Grassy Lick Community Center is planning the Autumn Harvest Festival for Saturday, Oct . 8. Plan to come out and support us. There will be musical entertainment, a car show, bake sale and lots of good food.
