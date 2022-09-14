The Bethel Baptist Church celebrated the 150th anniversary last week, Sept. 4th with special service and a dinner after. 

Pastor John and Donna Vetters have served the Church for the past 22 yrs. Wayne Lupton was recognized as the oldest member. Special guest and music from different groups were present. Everyone especially enjoyed the old pump organ that was played by Chris Weaver — a family member donated it to the church in its early days.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.