Sally Mullins

We’re not just talking about the weather this week, because no matter what I say, it will be entirely different by the time you see this. So, just enjoy the days and use your head when you go out if it’s crazy hot. 

I see tall beautiful sunflowers in many yards, but ours are just short ones under the bird feeder where the sunflower seeds dropped. I forgot to get any new seeds this year, but we still have a few nice heads and they’ll be saved for the birds this winter. If you have some large ones, let them stand until the blooms die and then cut the head off and take it inside to dry. When we get a lot of snow, put 1 or 2 on top of the snow under the birdfeeder so the ground feeders can get it. 

