We’re not just talking about the weather this week, because no matter what I say, it will be entirely different by the time you see this. So, just enjoy the days and use your head when you go out if it’s crazy hot.
I see tall beautiful sunflowers in many yards, but ours are just short ones under the bird feeder where the sunflower seeds dropped. I forgot to get any new seeds this year, but we still have a few nice heads and they’ll be saved for the birds this winter. If you have some large ones, let them stand until the blooms die and then cut the head off and take it inside to dry. When we get a lot of snow, put 1 or 2 on top of the snow under the birdfeeder so the ground feeders can get it.
If your daylilies are looking ragged, you can cut them back, not just the rebloomers. You have lots of time, so do it when it suits your schedule.
Last week we talked about putting tea leaves in the soil under your foliage plants, and this week, we’re going to talk about using coffee grounds in the garden. Composting used coffee grounds is as simple as throwing them onto the compost pile. Used coffee filters can be composted as well. Keep in mind they are considered green compost material and need to be balanced with some brown compost material if you add a lot.
Used coffee grounds can also be put into service as a fertilizer; just work them into the soil around your plants. Leftover diluted coffee works well, also. The benefit of adding used coffee grounds to the soil is that it’s organic and will improve drainage, water retention and aeration in the soil. As far as the pH levels go, they will not be affected at all.
Used coffee grounds will also help microorganisms (very beneficial to plant growth) thrive, plus they will attract earthworms. Apparently, worms are very fond of coffee. And I have no further comment on that little tidbit. Slugs, on the other hand, do not like coffee grounds. The theory on that is the caffeine negatively affects them so they avoid soil where the used coffee grounds are found.
Please note, we are talking about used coffee grounds – fresh coffee grounds are a whole other ballgame. Plus, as with everything, moderation is always best.
Fruit flies are the bane of my existence. They come in droves and take over everything. I have used many commercial products, including the sticky fly traps, but find some apple cider vinegar in a small jar with a hole in the top works well and I don’t get my hair stuck in it. Sort of like the old roach motel. You can check in, but you don’t check out.
With all the rain, it’s a good idea to frequently check your gutters for leaves and other assorted debris. I realize the majority of the leaves will be coming later, but it’s amazing the stuff that can collect in gutters. And while you’re up there, check attic vents and any loose siding where squirrels or mice can get in, and make a note to caulk it.
Our hibiscus is growing and blooming nicely, but since they’re one of those flowers that only last a day, they are not great in a bouquet. I have to say, though, when they fall off, our kittens thoroughly enjoy pushing the little rolled blooms all around the deck.
It will soon be time for the wooly bear caterpillars to appear in the garden and on the driveway. According to folklore, they were used to forecast how cold the winter will be: the more black on them, the colder the winter temperatures. Last year we had some with very little black and a lot of brown, and some that were completely black. I guess we shouldn’t have been surprised at the wonky weather since the wooly bear caterpillars obviously predicted it.
Hummingbird feeders need to be cleaned frequently and that was always a challenge if we were away and didn’t get it done right away. I always clean and save the brush from my mascara and it is just the right size to clean out those pesky little holes on the hummingbird feeder. When you’ve finished using your mascara, clean the brush and save it. You’ll be surprised at the little jobs it can do for you.
