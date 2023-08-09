A little over four months ago, we brought home a new Savage puppy. It had been a few months since Athena Skywalker, our beloved dog of 11 years, had passed away, and we were feeling the void she had left behind. Our family was missing something. We were one member short of a Savage full house.
Then, I saw a post about a cute Pyrador (a Great Pyrenees and Labrador mix) puppy needing a forever home. As soon as I saw his sweet face, I knew he was the Savage we were missing.
At the time, our kids had been angling for a cat. I was attempting a compromise by suggesting a small lap dog. My husband kept protesting that he didn't want any pet a coyote in the front yard could pick up. I'm still determining how many vicious daytime coyotes he's observed in our yard over the last 20 years. However, who am I to discount his concern?
Thus, I found the largest, fluffiest puppy I could and brought him home on April Fool's Day.
No fooling, that puppy immediately brought more Savage smiles than I had seen in months.
I wanted to keep tradition and give him the same initials as Athena Skywalker Savage, just in case I needed to use them during an emergency flowerbed-digging situation. Despite this persuasive argument, my suggestion of Augie Schuyler Savage was vetoed. Our Savages insisted a new puppy needed his own identity. After some negotiating, he was dubbed Magnus Ragnar Savage. The idea of me yelling, "Stop that, Mrs.," as he chews up an area rug makes our youngest Savage grin. Another benefit of those initials is the potential decrease in my need to make swear jar deposits.
Although, this past week, I've found that one thing more beneficial than a profanity-laced reprimand in curbing new puppy mischief is a post-surgery cone of shame. Poor Magnus looks like a walking satellite dish. I suggested we wrap his tail in aluminum foil and see if he can pick up a WiFi signal. It could be better than what Frontier has provided these last few weeks. Then again, all the bumping into walls and furniture he's doing with that projectile sticking out from his head might cause a comparable number of lost signals.
Even if Magnus can't improve our download speeds, I have learned that the shape of his cone has amplified his bark. It's like he's wearing a giant, personal megaphone. When that puppy wants our attention, he gets our attention.
Sadly, despite his best bark, the cone is challenging his favorite pastime. You see, even though he looks like a walking lampshade, when we throw his ball, it's clear he might not have the brightest bulb under there. Our poor guy will run full speed after his toy, overshoot it with his cone, and then struggle to pick it up to return it. Luckily, the cone will be off soon, and these fetch and return difficulties will become distant memories.
In the meantime, we'll continue to enjoy our newest Savage as he hoists all 60-plus pounds of his puppy love onto our unsuspecting laps. I wanted a lap dog. My husband wanted a large, coyote-resistant dog. Somehow, in the end, we got both. I would expect nothing less from a Savage puppy whose name means "greatest warrior." He's the MR. SAVAGE we were missing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.