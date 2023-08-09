Kitty Savage 2023

A little over four months ago, we brought home a new Savage puppy. It had been a few months since Athena Skywalker, our beloved dog of 11 years, had passed away, and we were feeling the void she had left behind. Our family was missing something. We were one member short of a Savage full house.

Then, I saw a post about a cute Pyrador (a Great Pyrenees and Labrador mix) puppy needing a forever home. As soon as I saw his sweet face, I knew he was the Savage we were missing.

