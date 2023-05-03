barcellona

Barcellona 

MORGANTOWN — Nicholas (Nick) Barcellona has been appointed as West Virginia Health System’s senior vice president of finance and chief financial officer (CFO).

 The announcement was made on Monday by Albert L. Wright, Jr., president and CEO of the WVU Health System. Barcellona will be joining the Health System in July, replacing Douglas Coffman who announced his retirement in 2022 after a distinguished career spanning more than 30 years with the Health System and WVU Medicine United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. 

