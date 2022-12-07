I wanted to get our Christmas tree up, and our stockings hung before our oldest daughter returned to college after Thanksgiving. I still need to be more comfortable in our emptying nest to feel 100% okay doing it without her. I have a hard enough time only putting 2 pieces of candy in the first half of the kids’ Advent calendar. However, our younger 2 Savages enjoy that the selection seems much improved without their big sister’s piece of candy taking up space. This year it’s miniature Heath bars for the win.
The thing is, when it was time to put up the Christmas tree, I wasn’t feeling very well at all. Apparently, after 2 falls of social distancing, masks and sanitizing stations on every corner, school germs are making a remarkable and strong comeback this year. Well, I wasn’t going to let a respiratory infection get in the way, so the day after Thanksgiving, we put up the Savage Christmas tree together as a family, as always. Well, sort of.
This year, after hanging our traditional 1st ornament – the 1st one my husband and I ever purchased, I hung back with a cup of hot Throat Comfort tea and let our Savages do the rest. Usually, I’m so wrapped up in the action that I miss the conversations happening as our family’s decorations adorn the branches of our Christmas tree. We don’t have a themed tree unless Savage Chic is a theme. Our tree holds memories from our Savages’ childhoods, places we’ve lived and visited, and things or people who are dear to us.
As an observer more than a participant this year, I appreciated hearing the stories shared between our children as our family’s Christmas tree came into being. For example, our oldest daughter likes every ornament that can be even slightly attributed to her to be hung front and center for all to see. Our youngest daughter quietly and stealthfully comes in behind her big sister and moves a few to the back to see if she’ll notice. Our co-ed is usually so busy strolling down memory lane of a specific Barbie ornament that she doesn’t even realize what her baby sister has done.
Our son likes to hang my husband’s Mr. Hankey, the Christmas Poo ornament, in a place of prominence. I’m still determining how I’ll ever repay my sister-in-law for making such a sturdy clay ornament for her big brother all those years ago. I fear for the rest of my days, we will always have a smiling poop with a Christmas hat beaming at us right there under the angel. For the Savages, it’s not just Hark the Herald Angels Sing but also Howdy Ho, it’s Christmas.
At least 1 of my husband’s tacky ornaments made its way to the back this year. After years of misguided thinking, there was some debate this Christmas if we should even hang the Virginia Tech Hokie Bird. The kids deliberated on it after their dad said he’d be alright with leaving it off because he’s always been a lifelong WVU fan. Funny what free tuition will do for you! Finally, our oldest daughter declared, tongue in cheek, we should still hang it up but in the back, away from her section, because it’s important to remember your growth after past mistakes. She had a point.
After the Savage halls were decked, the Savage kids each retired back to their individual rooms for valuable screen time. From my place under a blanket on the sofa, I looked upon our tree and realized it indeed shows our growth. From our 1st Christmas together in 1997 to 3 babies’ 1st Christmas ornaments to the newest ornament from our FFA trip earlier this year, our tree tells the story of how our family has grown together through the years. It’s Savage Chic. It tells the story of us, and I wouldn’t have it any other way.
