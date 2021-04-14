JUNCTION — An outdoor gospel concert is making its return May 1 at Beaver Run Church of the Brethren.
The Spring Gospel Sing will feature music from 7 different musicians and groups from 4 to 8 p.m. that Saturday on the grounds of the church at 1776 Beaver Run Road.
Even if it rains, the concert will be held, heading indoors.
Robert T. Shrout will be a 1st-time performer at the sing, but the other 6 acts are all returning — High Mountain Bluegrass from Hampshire County, the Reeds from Keyser; Ohio acts Heart Song, Jacob Reel and Randy Long; and Jason Woods from Pennsylvania.
The concert was called off last year because of Covid-19; this year marks the 7th sing.
Social distancing and mask restrictions will apply. Bring a lawn chair and cooler if you want.
Concessions will be available for purchase and an offering will be collected.
