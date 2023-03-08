Matthew 27: 11-26
Pontius Pilate was the Roman governor of the Provinces of Judea, Idumaea and Samaria between 26 and 37 AD. He was best known for his leadership of Judea.
As a Roman prefect, he was the supreme judge, which means he had full authority to authorize a criminal’s execution. His early life was a mystery; that is why there is controversy about his land of birth.
Non-Biblical sources portray him as a barbarian leader who defied the traditions of the Jewish people willfully. In The New Testament, the Roman governor of Judea, Pontius Pilate, was responsible for condemning Jesus to death.
Pontius Pilate is a mysterious and controversial figure in human history. His actions led to the creation of the Christianity religion. If you think about it, if Jesus had not been crucified, Christianity would not be in existence.
In Matthew 27, the elders and chief priests plotted against Jesus, intending to put Him to death. After binding Jesus Christ, they took him to the governor Pontius Pilate. Pontius Pilate heard the many things the chief priests and elders testified against Jesus.
Pontius Pilate asked the multitude what they wanted to do with Jesus of Nazareth, and they said he should be crucified. When Pilate saw nothing he could do, he washed his hands in front of the multitude, saying that he was not responsible for the innocent blood of a just person who was Jesus Christ.
He later released Barnabas to the multitude and delivered Jesus to be crucified.
Pilate decided to condemn Jesus to crucifixion, yet he knew he was wrong. Even though he knew that it would not leave a good mark on him, he still went ahead with the bad deal.
His act of handwashing was symbolic. He wanted to show his innocence.
Just because he proclaimed his innocence by the act of handwashing did not change the fact that he condemned Jesus to crucifixion.
Today many people rationalize their guilt and blame someone else for their sins. We tend to blame others for pressuring us into sin, just like Pilate was pressured to the will of the Jews.
The elders and chief priests used every form of deception and political status, which resulted in Pilate sinning. Being forced or pressured into sin does not alleviate our guilt.
The majority of Christians look upon the actions of Pilate with disgust. It is because he knew that Jesus was innocent, and he had the power to release him. Because of fear, he chose to wash his hands from the whole situation.
Even though there are people who hold Pilate to a higher standard, there are certain circumstances in that we, as Christians, are forced to respond in the same way.
For example, in Deuteronomy 6:6-7, parents are commanded to train their children well, and when they grow, they will not depart from the teachings. It is the responsibility of parents to instruct their children and have authority over them.
However, some parents, just like Pilates, wash their hands from these parental duties.
Scripture tells us that we are to welcome the foreigner and alien and to treat them as our own, but we fail to do so, justifying our inaction on a Constitutional myth for the common good and protection of the rest of us.
But the story of Pontius Pilate teaches us not to be quick to judge, but instead follow what is right. It is better to be on the right side than to do wrong to please a crowd. Pontius Pilate agreed to condemn Jesus to crucifixion, yet he knew it was wrong.
As governor, he was conflicted between the interests of the Sanhedrin Jewish council and the Roman Empire. When he asked Jesus if He was the king of Jews, Pontius claimed that Jesus embraced the title, which was not the case.
According to some sources, Pontius Pilate saw Jesus as a political threat. Many people claim that this was the main reason why he bowed down to pressure from the chief priests, elders, and the multitude.
The crucifixion of Jesus Christ is an important event that shapes Christians’ beliefs. Pontius Pilate played an essential role in the crucifixion of Jesus; that is why his name is also included in the Apostles’ Creed.
The Apostle’s Creed is like a summary of what Jesus did on earth. Pontius Pilate gave in to the crowd’s demands to maintain his social standing because he was not in good standing with Caesar. He feared that one mistake would make him lose his position or his life.
The story of Pontius Pilate encountering Jesus is in many ways a poignant one in that it shows the tragedy of meeting Jesus when one is beholden to others, whether it be Rome, the religious authorities, the crowd, or one’s own false self.
