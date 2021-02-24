Tessa Carpenter and her family are facing her recovery with unity, faith and love
CAPON BRIDGE — After over a year of battling an inoperable tumor, Capon Bridge teen Tessa Carpenter is finally back home in Hampshire with her family.
In November of 2019, after a serious seizure at school, Capon Bridge teen Tessa Carpenter’s life changed, and so did her family’s.
Tessa suffered a grand mal seizure while she was at school on Nov. 6, 2019. After more seizures at Hampshire Memorial Hospital, she was transported to Winchester.
At Winchester, doctors made a discovery: Tessa had a large, inoperable brain tumor.
She was transported from Winchester to UVA, and, after multiple scans and a biopsy, it was determined that Tessa’s tumor was benign.
While the tumor was benign, another issue was at hand. Due to the location of the tumor at the front of her brain and its larger size, it could cause significant issues for the HHS student.
The doctors at UVA decided to treat the tumor like it was cancerous, and since then, have worked to find the right seizure medication. It’s a work in progress, but last April she began immunotherapy and took the 1st steps to beat the tumor.
“Since April, she has had many breakthrough seizures, been hospitalized for liver complications (in August) and just recently (in January) was hospitalized for large breakthrough seizures and acute sepsis,” said Audree Carpenter, Tessa’s older sister. “The ultimate goal of her treatment is to cause her tumor to shrink or completely disappear, giving her the best form of a normal life possible.”
The treatment plan for Tessa was originally 2 years, but it’s looking like it’ll be longer.
While Tessa has serious obstacles ahead of her, she’s certainly not alone. Her family is going through all of it with her, and, now that Tessa’s back at her home in Capon Bridge, they can all be together again.
Audree said now that Tessa is home, there’s a “peace” to them all being together again, but a definite uneasiness being over 2 hours away from Tessa’s doctors at UVA.
When Tessa’s seizures started in November, it was terrifying for the Carpenters.
“Seeing (Tessa) seize for the 1st time was one of the scariest moments in my life,” said Gary Carpenter, Tessa’s dad.
Audree echoed her dad’s sentiment, saying, “Originally, not knowing in 2019 what Tessa’s future would look like, it had us thinking the unthinkable.”
It’s still a daily challenge for the family, and with the addition of Covid regulations and stress, it has added more to the Carpenters’ plate. They have to be “extra careful” Tessa isn’t exposed to the virus, and they’re working on adjusting to their new normal.
Though it’s a tough time for Tessa and her family, she faces every obstacle with hope and faith.
“God’s got this,” Tessa says, her motto throughout this time.
“We will continue to trust God and the process,” Audree added. ‘We will continue to explore seizure medications until we can find the 1 that works and keep praying for progress in her immunotherapy treatment.”
As of right now, the plan is for Tessa to move in with her older sister at Shepherd University. She said she’s planning to start a degree in business and communications.
Audree and Tessa are the closest in age in the Carpenter family, and Audree called her younger sister her “person.”
“(She’s) the one I can discuss anything with and know without a doubt she will support me and give me the tough love I so often need,” she said. “Tessa has been through literal hell and back. She glows with peace and reminds me, no matter how hard life gets, it could always be worse. I’m honored to be her sister, but even more thankful she can also be my best friend.”
Audree added that her family is grateful for the folks of Hampshire County and beyond that have helped and supported them over the last year.
“We are extremely blessed to be able to live in such an amazing community,” she remarked. “At times the support could be extremely overwhelming. It was such a reminder of how blessed we truly are and how good our God is.”
