Congratulations to all the upcoming graduates in the area, from grade school through high school, college and any other institute you may be graduating from. You have put in many hours and hard work, so you deserve a day of celebration. Best of luck to each one as you go out into the world and start your career.
Norma Shanholtzer in Springfield is proud of her granddaughter Lauren, who graduated May 1, from Marshall University of Nursing in Huntington. Lauren graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing. She is the daughter of Craig and Amy Shanholtzer of Hurricane. Lauren will be moving to Morgantown and working in the trauma unit as a RN at Ruby Memorial Hospital.
Get well wishes to Rylee Koontz on the healing of her arm. She fell 2 weeks ago Friday and fractured her elbow. Rylee, her mother Amanda and grandfather Randy, has had to go out to the University of Pittsburgh for treatment and have a cast put on. There is no one in Cumberland to put a cast on a child’s arm.
Birthday wishes go out to Thelma Puffinburger, who celebrates on May 21 and Eli Embrey on the 25th.
I wish you a safe Memorial Day, coming up soon, and focus on the real meaning of why we have Memorial Day instead of a day off, picnics and etc., and open season for summer.
If you happen to be in the Oldtown area Saturday, May 22, and smell BBQ chicken cooking, stop in and pick up a carry-out-only dinner at the Oldtown United Methodist Church. It starts at 11 until 3, or until sold out.
